WhatsApp is one of the most widely used instant messaging applications in the world, known for its ease of exchanging messages between people, whether they are friends, family, or coworkers. In addition to its popularity, the application developed Meta also stands out for its constant updates.

WhatsApp now allows linking two different numbers on one device, which is advantageous for users who use a SIM card, as they can have both accounts in the same application without the need to clone or use external applications that may pose security issues.

The purpose of this new feature is to facilitate message and contact management, providing a more convenient and efficient experience. The process of adding a second number to the instant messaging application is simple and can be done directly from the app:

Log in to WhatsApp with the first account configured on the device. In the upper right corner, select the menu button (three vertical dots) and choose the “Switch Accounts” option from the drop-down menu. A pop-up window will appear showing the current account and the “Add Account” button. Enter the phone number of the second account you want to use. Press “Next”. You will receive a verification code via text message or call. Enter the code and press “Verify”.

Once the second account is added, users can easily switch between them selecting the desired account from the menu button. WhatsApp will provide notifications for messages received in both accounts and offer the option to change accounts quickly.

If you want to remove an account, go to the settings, select the “Remove Account” option in the “Account” section, and confirm the deletion. Note that all data associated with the account will be erased.

WhatsApp is constantly updating its features, and according to Android4all, the application will soon introduce new text formatting options such as bold and italic. These new options will allow users to insert code blocks, quotes, and numbered or bulleted lists in their messages.

WhatsApp continues to be the most widely used instant messaging application worldwide, providing users with new features and improvements to enhance their messaging experience.

Sources:

– Android4all

– WABetaInfo