How to Retrieve Deleted WhatsApp Messages

Have you ever wondered what a deleted WhatsApp message said? Although WhatsApp displays a notification saying “This message has been deleted,” there are still some techniques you can try to decrypt these recently deleted messages. It’s important to note that these tricks are not foolproof and may not work for all types of files, or may not be recoverable at all.

Before attempting to retrieve a deleted message, it’s essential to consider why the other person deleted it in the first place. If you still want to know the content of the message, continue reading to learn how to view deleted messages.

A Trick Using Notifications

If you’re lucky, you may be able to see a portion of the deleted message. If you have an Android device and weren’t using the WhatsApp app when the message was sent, the first 100 characters of the message may appear in your notification bar. However, if you were using WhatsApp at the time or have received several subsequent messages, the deleted message may be covered other notifications.

It is worth noting that this functionality worked in earlier versions of WhatsApp, but recent changes seem to have removed this feature. If you have a more recent update, unfortunately, you won’t be able to use this method, as the notification of a deleted message disappears when it is deleted the sender.

The Backup Method

If you have an iOS or Android device, there is a slim chance of recovering a deleted message. For this method to work, a specific circumstance must have occurred: a backup must have been created after the message was sent but before it was deleted, and no subsequent backup should have overwritten it. If you suspect that a message will be deleted soon, you can manually schedule a backup at that moment.

If we restore the latest backup using WhatsApp settings, we should be able to see the deleted message. If we can’t retrieve it using this method, we can also uninstall and reinstall the app, as it will prompt us to restore a backup when we launch it.

It’s important to consider the trade-off of using this method, as restoring the backup will result in the loss of other messages received during that time interval.

Apps for Recovering Deleted Messages

There are various apps available for mobile devices that claim to recover deleted messages. The most popular ones are WhatsRemoved+ and WAMR, but there are others. WAMR even allows you to rescue photos and videos. However, it’s crucial to consider that these types of apps store your data, such as phone numbers and contact names, as well as conversations because they require access to retrieve your messages. The reliability of these companies is not always guaranteed, and there is a possibility that they may use this information for their own purposes or sell it to third parties, so it is advised not to download them unless you are sure about the origin and purpose of the app.

As you can see, retrieving a deleted WhatsApp message is quite challenging, and success is not guaranteed. WhatsApp has taken measures to protect the interests of its users and the basic functions of the chat, making it difficult to recover deleted messages. However, these are some of the methods you can try.

Sources:

– Source 1: [Source title]

– Source 2: [Source title]