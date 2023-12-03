How to Access Highlighted Messages in Meta’s New Mac App

Meta’s messaging application recently launched a new app for Mac, which not only showcases a redesigned interface but also introduces some notable differences. In this article, we will explore how to access highlighted messages quickly and easily in the new Mac app.

Accessing Highlighted Messages

The desktop versions of WhatsApp offer a wide range of functionalities, gradually incorporating the same features as the mobile version. However, the Mac desktop version has lagged behind in this aspect. Fortunately, with the release of the new Meta app, this discrepancy has been addressed.

While the new Mac app’s appearance resembles other versions, some functionalities operate differently. For instance, when we click on a contact’s profile picture in a group chat, the behavior diverges between the Windows and Mac desktop versions. In the Windows version, clicking on the profile picture opens the individual conversation we had with that person or allows us to initiate a conversation if no prior messages were exchanged. On the contrary, in the new Mac version, clicking on the profile picture opens a floating window displaying the user’s information, along with the option we are interested in – accessing highlighted messages.

Purpose of Highlighted Messages

Highlighted messages serve the purpose of facilitating easy retrieval. As we receive numerous messages daily, especially in group chats, finding important messages can become a daunting task. This is where the option to highlight messages comes in handy. The process may slightly vary depending on the device being used. On mobile, we select the message and tap the star icon at the top of the screen. On desktop versions, we can achieve the same right-clicking on the message and selecting the “Highlight” option.

To view highlighted messages in a chat, we simply access the chat and click on the profile picture. In the Mac version, we can also view highlighted messages for any specific contact’s chat. By clicking on the profile picture and selecting “Highlighted Messages,” a list will appear with all the messages we have marked as highlighted in other chats, except for those within the active chat.

Simplifying Message Retrieval

This feature significantly streamlines the process of finding specific messages from our contacts, whether they are part of individual or group conversations. Instead of going through each chat, we can look into one chat, and if it is not the right one, we can access the rest of the highlighted messages from that contact with a simple click. The purpose of highlighting messages is to enable fast and efficient retrieval, and the new app certainly delivers on this front.

FAQ:

Q: Can I access highlighted messages on the new Mac app?

A: Yes, you can access highlighted messages in the new Mac app clicking on the profile picture and selecting “Highlighted Messages.”

Q: What is the purpose of highlighting messages?

A: The purpose of highlighting messages is to facilitate easy retrieval of important messages in the midst of numerous chats.

Q: Can I view highlighted messages for a specific contact on the Mac app?

A: Yes, you can view highlighted messages for any specific contact’s chat clicking on their profile picture and selecting “Highlighted Messages.”