How to Access Saved Items on LinkedIn

LinkedIn, the popular professional networking platform, provides users with the ability to save interesting posts for later viewing. This feature allows users to bookmark potential job opportunities, gain inspiration, and reflect on their profession at a more convenient time. The process of accessing these saved items on LinkedIn is straightforward and can be done in two different ways.

Method 1: Accessing Saved Items from the Home Page

Step 1: To quickly view your saved items on LinkedIn, locate any post on your feed and click on the three-dot icon for options. Then, select “Save” to add the item to your collection on LinkedIn.

Step 2: A banner will appear in the bottom left corner of the screen, indicating that the post has been saved. Click on “View all” to access your saved items.

Step 3: You will be able to immediately view all of your saved items. You can filter them job postings, publications, or articles, or simply access the complete list.

Step 4: If you wish to remove an item from the list, click on the three-dot icon next to the post and select “Remove from saved.” The publication will be deleted immediately.

Method 2: Accessing Saved Items from Your Profile

Step 1: Click on your avatar at the top of the screen and select “View profile.”

Step 2: Once your profile is open, locate the “Featured” section and click on “See all.”

Step 3: On the resources page, click on “My Items.” It’s important to note that this menu can also be accessed directly from the homepage of the site, at the bottom of the first section in the left sidebar.

Step 4: Click on the “Publications and articles” option in the left menu, and you will see the list of your saved items.

With these straightforward methods, LinkedIn users can easily access their saved items, allowing for convenient browsing and organization of their professional interests. Whether it’s keeping track of job opportunities or revisiting insightful articles, LinkedIn’s saved items feature offers a valuable tool for professional development.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I access my saved items on LinkedIn from a computer?

Yes, you can access your saved items on LinkedIn from a computer following the instructions provided in the article.

2. Can I filter my saved items on LinkedIn?

Yes, you can filter your saved items on LinkedIn job postings, publications, or articles.

3. How do I remove an item from my saved items on LinkedIn?

To remove an item from your saved items on LinkedIn, click on the three-dot icon next to the post and select “Remove from saved.”

4. Can I access my saved items directly from my LinkedIn profile?

Yes, you can access your saved items directly from your LinkedIn profile following the instructions provided in the article.