How to Watch Instagram on Android TV

If you’re looking for ways to access Instagram directly from your Android TV, you’re in luck. In this article, we will discuss several methods that allow you to view Instagram on a television with Android TV, whether you have a media player like the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick, a smart TV running on Android TV, or even an Amazon Fire TV with a modified version of Android.

The most direct method is to install the Instagram application on your Android TV. However, it’s important to note that this may not work on all devices. Nevertheless, it’s worth a try to see if Instagram functions on your specific model.

To install Instagram on Android TV, you won’t find it in the Google Play Store. Instead, you’ll need to download it unofficially. To do this, you can use the Downloader app, which you can find in the Play Store. Once you have Downloader installed, you can search for “Instagram APK” and download the installer from a reputable source like APK Mirror.

It’s important to choose the correct APK version based on the processor of your Android TV device. For example, if you mistakenly download the 64-bit version when your device is 32-bit, the application won’t be compatible.

After downloading the APK, you can proceed with the installation process and open Instagram on your Android TV. However, there are a few things to keep in mind:

The Instagram application is not optimized for use with the Android TV remote control. Navigating through the feed may be difficult, and some features may not be selectable. Instagram is not designed for landscape mode, so you’ll have to deal with a vertical-only display. Instagram may not appear among the installed applications on your Android TV’s home screen. You may need to access it through the settings or list of installed apps.

If installing Instagram on Android TV seems complicated or if the results aren’t satisfactory, you can also access Instagram through a web browser. One recommended browser for Android TV is Puffin TV, which you can find in the Google Play Store. Simply enter the Instagram URL and log in with your account credentials.

Another option is to share your device screen to your TV. This method allows you to quickly view Instagram content on a larger screen, but keep in mind that all controls will still be managed through your mobile device.

To share your screen, both your Android TV and mobile device need to be connected to the same network. If you have an Android TV, you can use Google Home to screen mirror. For Fire TV, you can enable the mirroring mode, but note that Miracast compatibility is required.

It’s important to be aware of potential delays in screen mirroring, as there may be a slight lag between your mobile device and the TV screen. However, this is a minor inconvenience that can easily be adjusted to.

In conclusion, there are multiple ways to access Instagram on your Android TV. Whether you choose to install the app directly, use a web browser, or share your device screen, you can enjoy browsing Instagram’s content from the comfort of your TV.

Sources: Andro4all, Google Play Store