How to View Your Sent Follow Requests on Instagram

If you’re wondering how to view who you’ve sent follow requests to on Instagram, we’ll show you how to find out. It’s a simple and quick process that takes no more than 5 minutes, but it must be done from a computer. Basically, it involves downloading a file from Instagram that contains all your data, including a folder with all your active follow requests since you created your account.

To view your Instagram follow requests, follow these steps:

Step 1: Request a Copy of Your Data First, sign in to your Instagram account on a computer browser. Once you’re logged in, click on the link below this paragraph. You don’t need to have an open Instagram tab, just make sure you’re signed in. Step 2: Download and Unzip Your Copy After requesting the copy, Instagram will inform you that it may take up to 30 days to collect and send you the data. However, in most cases, it takes less time. You’ll receive an email from Instagram with a button to “Download Information.” Click on the button to be redirected to Instagram. After logging in, you’ll receive an SMS to your mobile phone to confirm your identity. Finally, download the file as instructed. Step 3: Access the Folder with Your Follow Requests Once you’ve unzipped the file, you’ll see several folders. The one you’re interested in is called “followers_and_following.” Open it to view the files in the format you selected at the beginning (HTML or JSON). Look for the file named “pending_follow_requests” and double-click to extract it. This will open a pop-up window where you can choose the browser to open the file. A new tab will open in the chosen browser with the title “Pending Follow Requests.” Here, you’ll be able to see all your current follow requests, sorted date. Step 4: Explore Other Data in Your Copy In addition to viewing your follow requests, you can also access other information about yourself in the copied data. This includes your conversations, uploaded photos, and stories.

By following these steps, you can easily view your sent follow requests on Instagram. Remember to download and unzip your data, and explore the other information available in the copy. Happy connecting!

Sources:

– None