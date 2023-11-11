Finding Opportunities: Embracing AI to Empower Entrepreneurs

With the rapid advancement of generative AI, fueled the popularity of ChatGPT, predictions abound regarding its impact on various professions. However, experts take a more moderate stance, believing that AI will have a positive effect enhancing human work and relieving individuals of repetitive tasks that drain time and resources.

Randy Petway, Senior Director at LinkedIn, is one such expert. According to him, there are numerous ways to increase productivity and make time for what truly matters to entrepreneurs: building relationships with the right people. “In a world so vast, with so many individuals, it can be difficult to know who to engage with, especially for small businesses lacking the resources to chase down every opportunity. Technology, particularly AI, can assist in this regard,” he affirmed.

Interviews with Investors:

Petway recently spoke at the RD Summit, a marketing and innovation event held for the first time in São Paulo from November 8th to 10th. Following the panel discussion on “The Future of Sales: AI and the Promise of People-Centered Selling,” the LinkedIn executive had an exclusive conversation with PEGN, during which he elaborated on the applications of AI for entrepreneurs and stressed the importance of team training. Read on for key excerpts from the interview:

Q: The recent rise of generative AI, particularly with the prevalence of ChatGPT, has sparked a lot of doomsday-like predictions concerning its impact on job markets. What is your perspective on this?

A: Historically, every major innovation, from the Industrial Revolution to the advent of the internet, has instilled a sense of fear, with concerns about job losses. However, what we have learned is that jobs change, and technological advancements enable global economic growth, creating new opportunities. We should prioritize ensuring people possess the right skills to seize the openings presented evolving markets. We must take care of those whose jobs are affected, ensuring they receive proper training. Nonetheless, I don’t believe this will result in job losses but rather a shift in the way we work. Thus, from my perspective, this is a positive development.

Q: How can entrepreneurs integrate technology, including AI, into their processes and routines to enhance operations and drive growth?

A: When you think about starting a business, several critical aspects come to mind: identifying your first customer, making key hires, securing initial financing, and acquiring your first investors. In a vast world with countless individuals, it can be challenging to know who to engage with, particularly for small businesses lacking the resources to chase down every opportunity. This is where technology, including AI, can lend a hand. For instance, in sales, you can utilize AI to identify the customers you want to target initially and those who can serve as connections to expand your business. Numerous opportunities exist, but discipline is crucial. AI can help you focus. Technology can also aid in identifying your target audience, determining what messages resonate with them, and crafting those messages. While delivering these messages requires a human touch, AI can efficiently and accurately handle much of the preliminary work.

Q: Could you elaborate on the importance of shifting focus away from repetitive administrative tasks to concentrate on strategic endeavors that generate revenue?

A: Sales form the core of business growth. If you can master the sales aspect, your business stands a good chance of surviving and thriving. A vital component of this is fostering meaningful relationships with key individuals, whether potential customers, employees, or investors. Thus, the ability to delegate administrative tasks and allocate more time to the inherently human element provides a significant advantage, and AI can assist in achieving this. According to a survey, salespeople and sales leaders spend only 32% of their time engaging in actual sales activities, with the remaining 68% devoted to other important yet non-human-centric tasks. By simplifying and streamlining these tasks through technology, you can focus on aspects that machines cannot replace in the near future.

Q: During your panel discussion, you mentioned the fear of making mistakes. How can entrepreneurs overcome this fear and embrace generative AI as a tool to optimize strategies?

A: Money has become expensive, resulting in fewer investments or investors with different risk expectations and anticipated returns. Consequently, the ramifications of not succeeding in any given opportunity are much more significant. Therefore, having meaningful conversations with key stakeholders is crucial for making better decisions. Today, we engage in more conversations, and as a result, we require more data. This brings us back to how AI can assist in identifying the right people and their priorities and provide us with valuable insights on what we need to deliver.

Source: Author’s knowledge

FAQ

Q: What is generative AI?

A: Generative AI refers to a type of artificial intelligence that is capable of generating original and creative content, such as text, images, and music, based on patterns and data it has been trained on.

Q: How can AI enhance entrepreneurial endeavors?

A: AI can help entrepreneurs in various ways, including identifying target customers, crafting effective messages, streamlining administrative tasks, and providing valuable insights for decision-making.

Q: Will AI result in job losses?

A: While concerns about job losses arise with every major technological advancement, history has shown that jobs tend to change rather than disappear entirely. AI is expected to create new opportunities, although it is crucial to ensure individuals are equipped with the necessary skills to adapt to evolving market demands.

Q: Can AI completely replace human interaction in sales?

A: Although AI can assist in automating certain aspects of sales, such as data analysis and preliminary outreach, human interaction remains essential for building meaningful relationships and closing deals. AI can augment the sales process but cannot completely replace the human touch.