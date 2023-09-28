How to Use WhatsApp with a Hidden Number

WhatsApp’s privacy and online security have become topics of great interest and concern for users. As one of the most widely used services, it’s normal to wonder what you can do to use this app in a more secure way, such as using it with a hidden number.

First of all, it’s important to clarify that WhatsApp does not allow or offer any action that allows you to do this. However, there are some techniques to achieve something similar, which do have advantages and disadvantages. Whether it’s for privacy, security, or to avoid harassment, we’ll explain how you can use a hidden number on this app owned Meta.

One option to browse WhatsApp anonymously is to use a fake number or a virtual phone number. This can be achieved using third-party apps that you can download or sometimes even your telephone provider can provide it. You just need to configure your WhatsApp account with this number instead of your personal one.

Another way to use WhatsApp to prevent people you don’t know or have no connection with from seeing your phone number on the app is activating all the privacy settings in your profile. For example, you can configure your profile so that only people who already have your phone number can see your profile picture, status, and last seen.

If you want to send messages to multiple people without revealing your number, consider creating broadcast groups instead of regular groups. The recipients will only see the group phone number instead of your personal number.

These actions offer the user advantages in terms of improving privacy, protection against harassment, and avoiding contact with strangers.

However, there is also a negative aspect, as there will be functions that you cannot use or enjoy, such as contact synchronization or two-step verification. Additionally, hiding your number may cause distrust and rejection from your contacts, who may not trust someone who is constantly hiding.

Overall, using a hidden number on WhatsApp can be a useful tool for protecting your privacy, but it’s important to weigh the advantages and disadvantages before making a decision.

