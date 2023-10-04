How to Use WhatsApp as Your Personal Agenda

WhatsApp, one of the most popular communication platforms, can be creatively used to organize and maintain your tasks and reminders, turning it into your own digital agenda. Today, in Depor, we will look at two options to do this: starting a conversation with yourself adding yourself as a contact, or starting a conversation with someone you have blocked.

To use WhatsApp as your personal agenda, one of the most effective ways is to create a conversation with yourself. It’s as simple as adding your own phone number as a contact in the application and starting to send messages as you would in any other conversation. This method allows you to maintain an organized and accessible structure for your notes, reminders, links, and pending tasks.

Here are the steps to create your own conversation:

Add Your Number as Contact: Go to the contact list on your phone, add your own number, and save your profile with your name. Start a Conversation With Yourself: Open WhatsApp and search for your own contact in the list of chats. Click on it to start a conversation. Organize Your Information: Start sending messages to this conversation as if you were writing notes. You can separate the information categories using emojis, write down pending tasks, important dates, or anything else you need to remember. Use Multimedia Resources: Take advantage of the feature to send photos, videos, links, and documents to attach relevant information to your notes. Keep Your Agenda Updated: Regularly review and update your conversation with yourself to ensure that your agenda is always up-to-date and well-organized.

If you prefer to utilize an existing conversation, you can use a previous conversation with someone you have blocked on WhatsApp. Although this option may seem peculiar, it is functional and can help you maintain a kind of private notepad within the application.

Here’s how to use a blocked conversation:

Block a Contact: If you have a conversation with someone that you no longer use and do not wish to receive messages from that person, block their number on WhatsApp. Use the Blocked Conversation: Now, that blocked conversation will become your personal space to take notes and organize your tasks. Keep the Conversation Updated: Just like in the previous option, regularly review and update the conversation to ensure that it is always up-to-date and organized.

There are several benefits to using WhatsApp as your personal agenda:

Accessibility: You can easily access your agenda from any device with WhatsApp installed.

Instant Sync: Notes are instantly synced between your devices, ensuring that you always have access to the most recent information.

Familiar Interface: If you are already familiar with WhatsApp, you won’t have to learn a new application to organize your life.

Privacy and Security: Your information is protected WhatsApp’s security measures, providing you with a secure space to store your personal data.

In conclusion, leveraging WhatsApp as your personal agenda is a creative and effective way to keep your tasks and reminders organized in a digital space that you already use daily. Whether you choose to create a conversation with yourself or use a blocked conversation, these options allow you to maximize the versatility of this popular instant messaging application. So, why wait? Start using WhatsApp as your personal agenda today!

