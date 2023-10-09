WhatsApp Introduces Secret Code Feature for Chat Protection

WhatsApp, the most widely used messaging app in Spain, is working on introducing a new feature that will allow users to access their chats using a code or emoji. This feature, called Secret Code, is currently in development and is available to some users through the WhatsApp beta version. It adds an extra layer of security to protect users’ chats.

Currently, WhatsApp offers password and fingerprint scanner options for chat protection. However, these methods pose a risk to privacy if someone can unlock the mobile device. The Secret Code feature aims to address this issue allowing users to set a code or emoji as a unique identifier to access their protected chats.

One advantage of the Secret Code feature is that it can be used across multiple devices linked to the same account. Users do not have to create a new code for each device, as long as they use the same WhatsApp account. The protected chat will appear on all devices with the same code or emoji.

The latest WhatsApp beta version for Android, 2.23.21.9, already includes the Secret Code feature, although it is randomly available to only a select group of users. Users can also enter the code or emoji in the search bar at the top of the app to display all protected chats.

WhatsApp even suggests using an emoji as the secret code for accessing protected chats, as seen on the creation page of Secret Code. This adds an interesting twist to the feature, as it would be difficult for someone to guess a series of emojis as a secret code for entering private chats.

The Secret Code feature is expected to roll out in the stable version of WhatsApp in the coming days or weeks, adding to the app’s continuous development and introduction of new features. These include the ability to send high-definition images and videos, a new feature for older users, and channels, all aimed at enhancing the user experience.

Sources: WaBetaInfo, El Androide Libre