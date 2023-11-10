New and Convenient Ways to Use WhatsApp on Your Tablet

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, not only allows you to use it on your computer but also enables you to mirror your conversations on your tablet. The app provides this feature offering a QR code scanning option during installation, similar to WhatsApp Web. Let’s explore how to set up WhatsApp on your tablet.

Using WhatsApp on a tablet via WhatsApp Web is possible regardless of the operating system. However, this method may not be as intuitive and might not deliver notifications properly on the device.

In some cases, you can use the official WhatsApp application on your tablet to mirror messages from your phone, similar to the process of using WhatsApp Desktop on Windows and Mac. Currently, this functionality is limited to Android devices.

How to Use WhatsApp on an Android Tablet

1. Install the corresponding WhatsApp app: Download the app from the Google Play Store based on the version installed on your phone. For example, if your phone has WhatsApp Business, you need to install the corporate version of the app on your tablet. The same rule applies to the regular WhatsApp.

2. Open the app on your tablet: Upon launching the app for the first time, choose a language and accept the terms and conditions.

3. Scan the QR code on your phone: On WhatsApp or WhatsApp Business for Android, open the menu (three dots) and select “Connected devices.” Then, tap on the “Connect a device” button and scan the QR code displayed on your tablet. Wait for the information to load.

Using WhatsApp on a Tablet with a SIM Card

WhatsApp for Android also allows you to register a phone number on your tablet, similar to using it on your computer. To do this, you need a SIM card inserted into the tablet or another phone to receive the authentication code. Here’s how:

1. Open the WhatsApp app on your tablet.

2. If it’s your first time accessing it, choose a language and agree to the terms and conditions.

3. On the QR code scan screen, tap on the menu (three dots).

4. Select the “Register new account” option.

5. Enter your phone number and confirm the authentication.

After following these steps, you can use WhatsApp on your tablet independently, without the need for a phone.

FAQ

Q: Can I use WhatsApp on an iPad?

A: Currently, the WhatsApp application and WhatsApp Business for iPad are not available to all users. According to WABetaInfo, the app is still in development and can only be used participants of the testing program (beta). There is no official release date announced for the general public. However, iPad users can access WhatsApp through the browser using WhatsApp Web.

(Source: WABetaInfo)