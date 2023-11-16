Unlocking the Potential: Changing Your WhatsApp Number

If you’re an avid WhatsApp user who recently changed phone numbers, you’ll be glad to know that the Meta-owned messaging app has a “change number” feature. This function allows you to switch the number associated with your WhatsApp account on the same mobile device you’ve been using. But before you dive into the process, let’s explore some key points and considerations.

What to Consider Before Changing Your Number

Before you proceed with changing your WhatsApp number, make sure that your new phone number can receive SMS messages or calls. Additionally, ensure that the SIM card containing the new number is inserted into your mobile device at the time of the switch.

Now, let’s go through the step-by-step process of changing your WhatsApp number on both Android and iOS devices.

Changing Your WhatsApp Number on Android:

1. Tap on the three dots icon to access WhatsApp settings.

2. Select “More options” and then navigate to Settings > Account.

3. Choose “Change number” on the “Account” screen.

4. Follow the instructions on the subsequent screen to fill in your old and new phone numbers in the designated fields.

5. Decide whether you want to notify your contacts about the change and select accordingly.

6. Confirm your new number entering the six-digit verification code sent to your new phone number via SMS.

Changing Your WhatsApp Number on iOS:

1. Go to Settings, then select “Account” > “Change number” > “Next.”

2. Enter your old and new phone numbers in the provided fields.

3. Activate the “Notify contacts” option if desired, and tap OK.

4. Verify your new number entering the code sent to your new phone number via SMS.

The implications of changing your WhatsApp number:

When you switch your WhatsApp number, your account data and settings will be transferred, including your profile picture, name, individual and group chats, and configurations. However, your account linked to the old number will be deleted, meaning your contacts won’t see your old number anymore.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. How many times can I change my WhatsApp number?

There is no official information from WhatsApp regarding a limit on the number of times you can change your number.

2. How can I change my WhatsApp number on a new device?

To change your WhatsApp number on a new device, you must first change your number on the old device. To migrate your chat history, create a backup on Google Drive (Android) or iCloud (iOS) on your old device.

3. Why is it important to notify contacts?

Notifying contacts about your number change helps them to update their contact information and ensures they can reach you without any confusion.

4. Can I still receive messages on my old number after changing it?

Once you change your WhatsApp number, all messages sent to your old number will not be received. Ensure that you have informed your contacts about the number change to avoid any missed conversations.

Changing your WhatsApp number is a simple yet powerful way to keep your contact information up to date. By following the steps outlined for your specific device, you can seamlessly transition to a new number and continue enjoying the benefits of WhatsApp.