How to Transfer WhatsApp Data and Conversations from Android to iPhone

Transferring from an Android device to an iPhone can be an exciting adventure, but it can also pose certain challenges, such as all the conversations you have in WhatsApp. Although there is no native way to switch from one operating system to another with all your WhatsApp data, there is an extremely effective solution to ensure that nothing is lost and you can enjoy it on your new iPhone.

The important thing is not to lose anything you have in WhatsApp when you switch from one type of device to another. This is something that until recently was more common than you think, but fortunately has been solved.

Before transferring WhatsApp data and conversations from Android to iPhone, you need to know the minimum requirements that all parties involved in this information transfer must meet. These include:

An Android device with Android 5 (Lollipop) or later.

An iPhone with iOS 15.5 or later.

WhatsApp version 2.22.10.70 or later on your iPhone.

WhatsApp version 2.22.7.74 or later on your Android smartphone.

Both the iPhone and Android device should be connected to the electrical network.

Both devices should be connected to the same Wi-Fi network or your Android device should be synced to your iPhone’s hotspot.

It is highly recommended to have the most up-to-date and well-preserved WhatsApp backup in the cloud, as you can always use it in case of any errors or to ensure that you do not lose any of your messaging app information. To do this, follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp on your Android device. Tap on the menu button and go to Settings. Click on Chats. Tap on Backup. You will see several options. Tap on Save to begin backup, which will be saved to Google Drive.

To transfer everything from WhatsApp on Android to iPhone, follow these steps:

Install the ‘Move to iOS’ app on your Android device. Open the ‘Move to iOS’ app on your Android device and follow the on-screen instructions. When prompted, enter the code displayed on your iPhone. Tap on ‘Continue’. Select WhatsApp under ‘Transfer Data from Android’. Tap on ‘Start’. Wait for WhatsApp to prepare all the data for export. Once the preparations are done, the session will close on your Android device. Tap on ‘Next’ to return to the ‘Move to iOS’ app. Tap on ‘Continue’ to transfer the data from your Android phone to your new iPhone. After the transfer is complete, install the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store on your iPhone. Open WhatsApp and sign in using the same phone number you had on your Android device. Tap on ‘Start’ when prompted to complete the transfer of all your data and conversations from Android to iPhone.

Once the process is complete, you will see that all your chats and conversations from Android have been transferred to your iPhone. It is advisable to make a backup of WhatsApp on your iPhone immediately after finishing the process and have it stored in iCloud for added security. You can do this going to Settings > Chats > Backup > Back Up Now.

In conclusion, transferring WhatsApp data and conversations from Android to iPhone may seem like a challenge, but it is possible to do so without losing valuable information. By following the method described above, you can have all the chats, photos, and videos from your previous Android device on your new iPhone without any issues.

