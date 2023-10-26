How to Add a Second WhatsApp Account on Android

Adding a second WhatsApp account on your Android device can be a convenient way to separate your personal and work contacts or simply have two different accounts for different purposes. In this article, we will guide you through the process of setting up a second WhatsApp account on your Android phone.

1. Access the WhatsApp settings

Open the WhatsApp application and tap on the three dots menu icon at the top right corner of the screen. From the drop-down menu, select “Settings.”

2. Tap on the arrow next to the QR Code of your current account

Once you are in the settings menu, locate the QR Code next to your current WhatsApp account. Tap on the arrow next to it to proceed with adding a new account.

3. Select “Add account” to install the second WhatsApp

A new menu will appear on your screen. Tap on “Add account” to initiate the installation process for the second WhatsApp account on your Android device.

4. Agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

Read through the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy and tap on “Agree and continue” to proceed with the setup.

5. Enter your new phone number

Type in the phone number that you want to associate with the second WhatsApp account. Remember, this number must be different from the one used for your primary account.

6. Confirm your phone number

WhatsApp will ask for confirmation of your phone number. If the number displayed is correct, tap on “OK.” If not, you can edit it before proceeding.

7. Enter the verification code sent via SMS

In some cases, you may be required to enter a verification code sent via SMS, especially if you have enabled the two-step verification feature on your WhatsApp account. Enter the code to continue.

8. Choose whether to restore a backup

After confirming your phone number, you will have the option to restore a backup if you have one saved on Google Drive. Tap on “Grant permission” to restore the backup or “Skip” to proceed without restoring.

9. Customize your second WhatsApp account

Finally, you can set a name and profile picture for your second WhatsApp account to complete the setup process.

Adding more than two WhatsApp accounts on the same phone:

The native WhatsApp feature allows adding only two accounts on a single device. However, some smartphones offer settings tools that allow duplicating the messenger app to create additional WhatsApp accounts. Refer to your device’s settings menu to activate this feature.

Using the same WhatsApp account on multiple phones:

Yes, it is possible to use the same WhatsApp account on up to four devices simultaneously. To do this, you need to set up the WhatsApp account on another device using your primary phone. Simply go to the “Settings” menu in WhatsApp, select “Linked Devices,” and follow the instructions to connect the new device.

Using dual WhatsApp on an iPhone:

To use two WhatsApp accounts simultaneously on an iPhone, the easiest way is to utilize WhatsApp Business. This requires having a physical SIM card and a virtual chip known as an eSIM. Add the eSIM as a phone number in WhatsApp Business to have two accounts on your iPhone.

Removing a WhatsApp account from your phone:

Yes, you can remove any of the WhatsApp accounts that are registered on the application, whether it’s the primary account or a secondary one. Simply go to your account settings, tap on “Remove account,” and confirm the deletion.

FAQ:

Q: How many WhatsApp accounts can I have on the same phone?

A: The native WhatsApp feature allows adding only two accounts on a single device. However, some smartphones offer settings tools that allow duplicating the app to create more WhatsApp accounts.

Q: Can I use the same WhatsApp number on two phones?

A: Yes, you can use the same WhatsApp number on up to four devices simultaneously.

Q: How can I use two WhatsApp accounts on an iPhone?

A: The easiest way to use two WhatsApp accounts on an iPhone is through the WhatsApp Business app, using a physical SIM card and an eSIM.

Q: Can I remove one of the WhatsApp accounts from my phone?

A: Yes, you can remove any of the WhatsApp accounts that are registered on the application accessing the account settings and selecting the option to remove the account.