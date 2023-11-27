New Feature on WhatsApp Allows for Dual Accounts on One Device

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app, has announced a new feature that allows users to have two separate accounts on a single device. This functionality is currently only available for Android devices that support dual SIM cards.

Having the ability to use two accounts on the same device can be particularly helpful for individuals who have both a personal and a professional WhatsApp account. This eliminates the hassle of having to switch between different devices or constantly logging in and out of accounts.

To set up the dual account feature, follow these simple steps:

Open the WhatsApp app and click on the three-dot icon (⋮) located on the home screen. Tap the downward arrow next to your profile picture. Select the option “Add account.” Click “Agree and continue” and enter the phone number associated with the second SIM card. Confirm the number and enter the verification code sent via SMS.

With this new feature, WhatsApp aims to provide users with more flexibility in managing their accounts and streamlining their communication channels. It also enhances privacy keeping personal and professional conversations separate.

FAQ

1. Can I use this feature on an iPhone?

No, currently, this feature is only available for Android devices.

2. Do I need to have two separate SIM cards to use dual accounts?

Yes, your device must support dual SIM cards in order to utilize this feature.

3. Is there a limit to the number of accounts I can have?

At the moment, WhatsApp only supports two accounts on a single device.