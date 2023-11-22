Is It Possible to Have Two WhatsApp Business on the Same Phone?

Having two WhatsApp Business accounts on the same phone without a dual SIM device is indeed possible. By “cloning” the app, you can circumvent the need for a secondary number to run two accounts simultaneously.

How to Use Two WhatsApp Business on the Same Phone

There are three methods to enable two WhatsApp Business accounts on the same device, although there may be limitations in some processes. Find out below which method best suits your situation.

Using the Regular WhatsApp

It is not possible to log in with two accounts within WhatsApp Business on the same phone. However, a workaround that avoids resorting to third-party solutions is to create a profile in the regular WhatsApp. There are no restrictions preventing you from using the standard messenger for professional purposes. The only requirement is to use different numbers in each application, whether they are landlines or mobile numbers. By following this rule, it is fully possible to use two WhatsApp accounts on your phone. Here’s what you need to do:

Download WhatsApp (Android | iOS) Tap “Agree and continue” Select “Use another number” Enter the requested number and complete the verification process

“Cloning” WhatsApp Business

Some Android devices come with a function that “clones” apps, including WhatsApp Business. This solution generates a duplicate application that runs independently from the original, as if it were entirely distinct. The function of twin apps may have different names depending on the device model, such as “Clone Apps,” “Dual Apps,” “Dual Messenger,” “App Cloner,” or “TwinApps.” Here’s how to use this tool based on a Realme GT Master Edition running Android 13:

Swipe down on the home screen Tap the gear icon in the upper right corner Select “Apps” and “App Cloner” Select WhatsApp Business and enable the “Clone app” option

Upon returning to the home screen, you will find an additional icon for WhatsApp Business. The twin app is distinguished a symbol of two ripples on the side, indicating that it is a replicated version. Simply open the messenger and enter your data to start using it. You can use the same tool to clone Instagram, Messenger, and the regular WhatsApp as well.

Using Parallel Space on Android

If your phone does not have a built-in function to replicate apps, you can rely on Parallel Space to fulfill this need. This tool, available only on the Play Store, can do everything that a native twin app solution is capable of. Here’s how to use it:

Download Parallel Space (Android) Tap “Agree and continue” and “Continue” Select “Start” and “Add apps” Select WhatsApp Business and “Add to Parallel Space” Tap WhatsApp Business once again and grant the required permissions

From now on, whenever you need to use your secondary WhatsApp Business account, simply open Parallel Space and use it without any restrictions or dependencies on the original messenger.

Using Messenger Duo for WhatsApp on iOS

iPhone users have their own tool for duplicating WhatsApp on their devices, although the solution has the features of the standard messenger. However, it still allows you to use two accounts on the same phone. Follow the instructions below:

Download Messenger Duo (iOS) Enter your mobile number Complete all verification steps

The application also allows you to mirror an account from one app to another using a QR code. You can send a screenshot of the code to another device and use the camera on the desired phone to scan the image and finally use the additional WhatsApp account. For more tips on how to clone WhatsApp on iPhone, check out our guide.

FAQ

Is it possible to have two WhatsApp Business accounts on one phone without a dual SIM?

Yes, it is possible to have two WhatsApp Business accounts on the same phone without a dual SIM. You can achieve this “cloning” the app or using the regular WhatsApp alongside WhatsApp Business.

Can I use the regular WhatsApp for professional purposes?

Yes, you can use the regular WhatsApp for professional purposes. There are no restrictions preventing it as long as you use different numbers for each application.

What are some methods to enable two WhatsApp Business accounts on the same phone?

There are three main methods to enable two WhatsApp Business accounts on the same phone:

Using the regular WhatsApp “Cloning” WhatsApp Business using a built-in function on some Android devices Using third-party apps like Parallel Space on Android or Messenger Duo for WhatsApp on iOS

Can I clone other apps besides WhatsApp Business?

Yes, you can clone other apps besides WhatsApp Business. Some devices have built-in functions for cloning apps, while others require third-party apps like Parallel Space.