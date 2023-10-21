How to Have Two WhatsApp Accounts on a Samsung Phone

In this guide, we will explain the steps you need to follow in order to have two WhatsApp accounts on your Samsung phone. This is made possible through a feature called Dual Messaging on One UI. If you need to access two different profiles from the same phone, read on to find out what you need to do.

To activate Dual Messaging on a Samsung phone with One UI, follow these steps:

1. Open the phone’s settings.

2. Go to Advanced features.

3. Tap on Dual Messaging.

4. In the list, you will see all the apps that can be duplicated using this system.

5. Slide the switch for WhatsApp.

6. Follow the additional on-screen steps.

Dual Messaging will duplicate the WhatsApp application, giving each instance a separate space. This allows you to configure two different accounts on each one. During the process, you can also choose to use separate contact lists for each account, which can help further differentiate the two accounts.

One instance of WhatsApp will be marked with an orange badge, as shown in the image. This will help you distinguish which account the received messages are from.

Here are some tips for using Dual Messaging:

1. Check the account you are using before sending a message to avoid sending it from the wrong number.

2. Remember which account you have used in each instance of WhatsApp.

3. Stick to official solutions. While Dual Messaging is a simple and integrated solution, it may become chaotic when compared to the future possibility of using two accounts on WhatsApp directly.

In conclusion, with the Dual Messaging feature on One UI, it is possible to have two WhatsApp accounts on your Samsung phone without the need for additional apps. Remember to keep track of which account you are using to avoid confusion.