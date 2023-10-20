How to Use Two WhatsApp Accounts on the Same Phone

WhatsApp now allows users to add and use two different accounts on the same mobile device. This feature eliminates the need for third-party apps or tricks. With this update, you can have both your personal and work WhatsApp accounts on one phone. Here are the steps to follow:

1. Download the latest version of WhatsApp

Make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on your mobile device. If not, update the app through Google Play Store.

2. Add your second WhatsApp account

Once you have the updated version of WhatsApp, you can add your second account. Keep in mind that your phone should support dual SIM, either through physical SIM cards or a physical SIM card and an eSIM. Additionally, you need to have two different phone numbers and WhatsApp accounts.

3. Open WhatsApp and go to your account settings

Open the WhatsApp app on your phone, tap on your profile picture in the top-right corner, and then tap on “Account.”

4. Add your second WhatsApp account

In the account settings, you will find an option called “Add account.” Tap on it and follow the on-screen instructions, which will guide you through the process of signing in to your second account.

5. Switch between your WhatsApp accounts

Once you have added both accounts to the WhatsApp app, you can easily switch between them. Open WhatsApp and go to the main screen where your chats are displayed. Tap and hold on your profile picture in the top-right corner to bring up a menu at the bottom of the screen, where you can select the account you want to use.

It’s important to note that currently, this feature is only available on WhatsApp for Android, but the company plans to introduce it to the iPhone version in the near future.

Summary:

WhatsApp now allows users to add and use two different accounts on the same mobile device. This feature is available in the latest version of WhatsApp for Android. To add a second account, users need to download the latest version of WhatsApp from Google Play Store. They can then go to their account settings and select the option to add a new account. Once both accounts are added, users can easily switch between them tapping and holding on their profile picture and selecting the desired account. It is important to note that this feature is currently only available for Android and will be introduced to the iPhone version soon.