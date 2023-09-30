How to Ignore Someone’s WhatsApp Status Updates

Are you tired of seeing a contact’s status updates on WhatsApp? The best solution is to mute them, so you won’t see their updates when viewing those of other people. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to mute a contact’s status on WhatsApp. It’s a quick and simple process.

To mute a contact’s status, follow these steps:

1. Open the WhatsApp application on your mobile device.

2. Select the “Status” tab.

3. Press and hold the status of the contact you want to mute.

4. Confirm your decision tapping on “Mute.”

By following these steps, the person’s future status updates will not be displayed. However, you can still view them at any time accessing the “Muted” section that appears in the “Status” tab. This section displays the statuses of contacts that you have muted.

It’s important to note that you can only mute the status updates of a contact using the smartphone application, not WhatsApp Web or the desktop application. The same applies to unmuting statuses. If you’re experiencing any issues with seeing statuses, you may refer to an article for further assistance.

If you want to start seeing the statuses of contacts you have muted again, you’ll need to unmute them. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do that:

1. Within the “Status” tab, tap on the “Muted” section.

2. Press and hold the status of the person you want to unmute.

3. A pop-up notification will appear, and you should tap on “Disable Mute” to stop muting them.

Remember, you can mute and unmute statuses whenever you want. If you’re interested, we can also provide a brief tutorial on how to mute conversations with contacts or groups on WhatsApp to avoid constant notifications. This feature allows you to choose the duration of the mute, whether it’s for 8 hours, 1 week, or indefinitely.

To mute chat notifications for a contact or group, follow these steps:

1. Open the chat of the contact or group.

2. Tap on the three dots in the upper-right corner.

3. Select “Mute notifications.”

4. Choose the duration for which you want to mute the contact or group.

During the selected time frame, you won’t receive notifications for new messages sent that person or group. However, you’ll still be able to read the messages and interact as usual. If you ever want to receive notifications again, follow these steps to unmute the chat:

1. Enter the chat.

2. Tap on the three dots in the upper-right corner.

3. Select “Disable notification silence.”

Remember that muting statuses and muting notifications are different things. Muting statuses allows you to continue receiving notifications, whereas muting notifications means you’ll still receive statuses.