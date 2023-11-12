How to Restore the Classic View of WhatsApp’s Home Screen

WhatsApp recently introduced a new feature called Channels, which allows users to disseminate public messages to large audiences. This feature is seen as a way for WhatsApp to rival Telegram and become a platform for news and updates. However, many users are unhappy with this new addition as it disrupts the classic view of WhatsApp’s home screen.

Channels in WhatsApp are a unidirectional communication system that enables administrators to post messages, but users cannot interact or respond to the content. This feature is particularly useful for businesses, celebrities, and media outlets to communicate with their followers.

The Channels feature in WhatsApp can be likened to Facebook, providing users with a dedicated tab to follow accounts of interest. Users can access all the latest updates and messages from channels, which are separated from regular chats. However, as a reader of a channel, you can only read, react, and share messages – commenting and writing are disabled.

If you’re one of the users who prefer the classic view of WhatsApp’s home screen, there is a way to restore it. Firstly, open WhatsApp and go to the “Updates” tab where the Channels are displayed. Unfollow all the channels entering each one individually and selecting the “Unfollow” option from the menu accessible tapping the three dots in the top right corner. Once you have unfollowed all the channels, temporarily switch to another tab within WhatsApp and then return to the “Updates” tab. This should bring you back to the vertical view of WhatsApp. If this doesn’t work, try closing and reopening WhatsApp.

By following these steps, you can revert to the traditional layout of WhatsApp’s home screen and enjoy a clutter-free messaging experience. So, if you’re not a fan of the new Channels feature, now you know how to restore the classic view.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What are WhatsApp Channels?

WhatsApp Channels are a feature that allows administrators to broadcast public messages to a large audience. It serves as a one-way communication system where users can read, react, and share messages, but cannot write or leave comments.

2. Can I hide WhatsApp Channels from my home screen?

Yes, you can hide WhatsApp Channels from your home screen. Simply unfollow all the channels accessing each one individually and selecting the “Unfollow” option. Afterwards, switch to another tab and return to the “Updates” tab to restore the classic view of WhatsApp’s home screen.

3. Can I still receive updates from channels if I unfollow them?

No, once you unfollow a channel, you will no longer receive updates from it. However, you can always re-follow the channel if you change your mind.