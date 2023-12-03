How to Maintain Your Privacy on WhatsApp: Keeping Your Activity Hidden

WhatsApp, the most popular messaging app among Argentinians, is constantly updating and introducing new features to keep its users satisfied. However, there are hidden tools that not all internet users are aware of.

One common source of discomfort for many users is the “Typing…” message that appears in conversations when the other user is composing a message. Fortunately, there are tricks to ensure that nobody sees this message.

Method 1: Disabling Internet Connection

– Open the Control Center on your mobile device and disable both Wi-Fi and mobile data.

– Activate Airplane Mode.

– Open WhatsApp and compose your message.

– This way, the “Typing…” indicator will disappear.

– Finally, turn on Wi-Fi and disable Airplane Mode. Your message will be sent without displaying the “Typing…” message.

Method 2: Using WhatsApp Web Plus

– Link your WhatsApp account to WhatsApp Web using the traditional method of scanning the QR code.

– Click on the “WA Web Plus” icon located at the top right of the browser, represented a green cross inside a circle.

– A wide range of options will appear on the right side of the WhatsApp Web screen.

– Mark the checkbox for “Hide writing status.”

– Press the “Escape” key on your keyboard to exit the extension.

Method 3: Sending Messages Privately

– Open WhatsApp and start a chat with yourself (using your mobile device’s number).

– Compose the message you want to send to someone and send it to your own chat.

– Forward the message to the intended recipient.

– Voila! The message will be sent without displaying the “Typing…” indicator.

By utilizing these methods, you can maintain your privacy and avoid potentially uncomfortable situations when using WhatsApp.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I hide the “Typing…” indicator without disabling my internet connection?

A: Yes, using the WhatsApp Web Plus extension, you can hide your writing status without disconnecting from the internet.

Q: Will the recipient know that I used the methods mentioned above to hide the “Typing…” indicator?

A: No, the recipient will have no knowledge of the techniques you used to hide the “Typing…” indicator. The messages will appear as if they were sent in a regular manner.

Q: Are these methods safe and supported WhatsApp?

A: While these methods are not officially endorsed WhatsApp, they are safe to use and do not violate any terms of service or user agreements.

Q: Can I use these methods on both Android and iOS devices?

A: Yes, these methods can be applied on both Android and iOS devices, ensuring privacy for users across different platforms.

