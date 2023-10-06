How to Check if Your WhatsApp Account Has Been Hacked

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps with 2 billion active users worldwide. However, with the increasing risks of cybercrime and hacking, it is important to protect your account’s security. Here’s how to find out if you’ve been a victim of hacking.

In the digital era, where communication options evolve, so do the actions that can jeopardize your safety. One common form of cybercrime is information theft, and if someone hacks into your WhatsApp, not only your data but also your contacts could be at risk.

If you have your WhatsApp session open on your mobile device, it is not possible to log in on another phone unless you close the session on the initial device. If your account suddenly logs out, it is highly likely that someone else has accessed it from another device. You can check the login history, including the date, time, and device name, to see if there are any unrecognized entries.

If you find an unrecognized device linked to your WhatsApp account, you can simply log out to prevent unauthorized access to your conversations. However, if you are unable to access your account, it is possible that you were a victim of a hack or theft, and you should take immediate action.

According to WhatsApp, here are the steps to recover your account:

Register on WhatsApp using your phone number and enter the six-digit verification code received via SMS to verify your number. After entering the code, the session of the person with access to your account will be automatically closed. In some cases, you may be asked to enter a two-step verification code. If you don’t know this code, it is likely that the other person has activated this feature. You will have to wait for seven days to regain access to your account once you report it to WhatsApp. However, rest assured that the session of the person with access to your account will be closed as soon as you enter the six-digit code, so there’s no need to worry.

Remember, it is crucial to protect your social media accounts to prevent the theft and misuse of your personal data. Stay vigilant and take the necessary steps to keep your WhatsApp account secure.

