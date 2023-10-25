WhatsApp’s Hidden Feature: How to Know if Someone Removed You from Their Contacts

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging application that continues to captivate millions of users worldwide, is known for offering a multitude of useful features. One of these features has been hidden from the majority of users, and that is the ability to know if someone has removed you from their contact list.

With over 2 billion people currently using the platform, WhatsApp has remained one of the most widely used apps globally, thanks to its constant updates and adaptability to the latest technological trends. While it doesn’t offer a direct function to notify you of being removed, there is a clever way to find out.

This trick consists of a simple process that doesn’t require third-party apps or suspicious methods. We’ll explain it step step:

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp application.

Step 2: Navigate to the Chats screen, tap the Menu button, and click on New Broadcast.

Step 3: Select at least two contacts for this list. One of them should be the person you suspect has removed you, and the other should be someone you are confident is still on your contact list.

Step 4: The app will automatically open a chat where you can send a message.

Step 5: Once the message is sent, click on it and select the Info option.

Step 6: In this section, you will see two categories: “Delivered” and “Read.”

If the people you sent the message to appear in the “Delivered” section, it means they still have you on their contact list. If any names are missing from this section, it’s possible that they have removed you.

FAQ:

Q: Can I use this method to check if someone has blocked me on WhatsApp?

A: No, this method only helps you determine if someone has removed you from their contact list, not if they have blocked you.

Q: Is this method foolproof?

A: While this method can provide an indication, it’s not 100% accurate. There could be other reasons why someone’s name doesn’t appear in the “Delivered” section.

Q: Will the person know if I add them to the broadcast list?

A: No, this method allows you to check discreetly without notifying the person you’ve added to the broadcast list.