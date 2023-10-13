A New Chatbot Can Transcribe WhatsApp Voice Messages

A chatbot called ‘Luzía’ has been developed to transcribe WhatsApp voice messages, allowing users to read the message without listening to the audio. Powered Artificial Intelligence, ‘Luzía’ offers a discreet way of satisfying curiosity without alerting the sender.

To test ‘Luzía’, users simply need to visit the website ‘soyluzia.com’, open WhatsApp chat, and start a conversation with the chatbot. Once connected, users can forward the voice message they wish to transcribe, and ‘Luzía’ will quickly convert it into text. Within seconds, users will have a written transcription of the audio message.

The ability to transcribe voice messages can be extremely useful in various situations. There might be several reasons why someone would prefer to read rather than listen to a WhatsApp audio. ‘Luzía’ provides an alternative option, maintaining privacy and enabling users to keep their conversations discreet.

The development of chatbots like ‘Luzía’ showcases the capabilities of Artificial Intelligence in providing innovative solutions to everyday challenges. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, this chatbot offers a convenient and efficient way to transcribe audio messages.

In conclusion, if you ever find yourself wanting to read a WhatsApp audio message without the other person knowing, ‘Luzía’ can help. With its transcription capabilities and the use of Artificial Intelligence, ‘Luzía’ provides a seamless way to satisfy your curiosity without leaving a trace.

Definitions:

– Chatbot: A computer program designed to simulate conversation with humans.

– Transcribe: The process of converting spoken language into written form.

