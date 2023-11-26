Optimizing WhatsApp Backup: How to Manage your Storage Space

WhatsApp is one of the most essential applications in Spain, and Google’s recent announcement regarding the backup of this app on its servers affects a significant number of people. As the implementation of this change is imminent, it is crucial to monitor your backup to ensure its accessibility when needed.

While most individuals do not frequently change their mobile phones, preserving their conversations, chats, and multimedia content from WhatsApp’s history becomes essential during a transition. To aid in this process, users have the option to connect their WhatsApp account to their Android mobile’s Gmail account and upload a copy of their data.

Until now, this backup was free and did not occupy any space within the 15 GB storage capacity provided Google, without the need to subscribe to Google One. However, Google recently announced that starting from December, the storage space occupied the backup would be deducted from the allocated 15 GB. This change is more significant than it may initially appear, as the backup’s videos and photos may potentially consume the entire storage capacity.

How to reduce the backup size

To access the WhatsApp backup settings, navigate to the Settings menu within the app, select “Chats,” and then “Backup.” In this section, it is possible to view the current backup location and the storage space it occupies. In the provided example, the backup only occupies 546 MB because the storage of videos has been disabled. Videos typically occupy the most significant amount of space.

To minimize the backup’s size, simply tap the option “Include Videos” to disable it. This will allow you to maintain the backup without including videos, which may result in their loss when switching devices unless they are saved elsewhere.

Finally, if you wish to delete the WhatsApp backup to free up space on your Google Drive account, you can do so through the web version of the service. Click on the gear icon located in the upper right corner, select “Settings,” then “Manage Apps,” and search for WhatsApp. In this section, click on “Options,” followed “Disconnect from Drive.”

Considering the increasing reliance on messaging applications like WhatsApp, managing backups efficiently and optimizing storage space becomes imperative. By following these steps, users can ensure the preservation of their conversations while reducing the burden on their storage capacity.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Will disconnecting WhatsApp from Google Drive delete my existing backup?

No, disconnecting WhatsApp from Google Drive will not delete your existing backup. It will only remove the app’s connection to your Google Drive account.

2. Can I still create a WhatsApp backup without including videos?

Yes, you can create a backup without including videos disabling the “Include Videos” option in the backup settings. However, please note that this may result in the loss of videos when transferring to a new device unless saved elsewhere.

3. How do I access the WhatsApp backup settings?

To access the WhatsApp backup settings, open the app, go to the “Settings” menu, select “Chats,” and then choose “Backup.”

4. Is there a limit to the size of the WhatsApp backup?

There is no specific limit to the size of the WhatsApp backup. However, it is important to note that the backup’s size will contribute to the overall storage space consumed in your Google Drive account.

5. Are there alternative methods to backup WhatsApp data?

Yes, apart from using Google Drive, WhatsApp also provides the option to create local backups on the device’s internal storage or an external SD card. However, local backups may not be as convenient for device transfers and may require manual management.