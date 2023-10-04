How to Recover a WhatsApp Account: Step-by-Step Guide

WhatsApp, the instant messaging app owned Meta, is an essential tool for many people. However, losing access to your WhatsApp account can be a problem. Whether your phone was stolen, lost, or hacked, it not only leaves you unable to communicate but also puts your personal data and information at risk.

If you find yourself in this situation, the first thing you should do is contact WhatsApp’s support team via email at [email protected]. In the email, provide a detailed description of what happened and use “Cuenta clonada/robada” (Cloned/Stolen Account) as the subject. Make sure to include your phone number with the area code (+54 for Argentina).

WhatsApp recommends registering again on the app using a different device. You will need to use a phone number, and WhatsApp will send you a 6-digit verification code via SMS to confirm your identity and initiate the account recovery process. If the thieves who stole your phone haven’t activated two-step verification, entering the received code will grant you access to your profile, and all other active sessions will be automatically closed.

Two-step verification is an optional security feature that adds an extra layer of protection to your WhatsApp account. After successfully registering your phone number on the app, you can enable two-step verification. This feature allows you to enter an email address so that WhatsApp can send you a link to reset your PIN in case you forget it, helping you safeguard your account.

To activate two-step verification on WhatsApp, follow these steps:

1. Open WhatsApp and go to Settings.

2. Tap on Account.

3. Select “Two-step verification” and activate it.

4. Enter a 6-digit PIN and confirm it.

5. Enter your email address or click “Skip” if you don’t want to add an email.

6. Confirm the email address and tap on Save.

By following these steps, you can successfully recover your WhatsApp account and ensure its security. Remember to always keep your phone and account information protected to avoid potential risks associated with unauthorized access.

Sources:

– Original article: [source]

– Image sources: [source1] [source2]