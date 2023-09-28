How to Transfer WhatsApp Data to a New iPhone

If you have recently purchased a new iPhone, whether it’s the iPhone 15 or an older model at a discounted price, you may be faced with the challenge of transferring your data from your old phone to the new one. One of the most common apps that people use, especially in Europe and Latin America, is WhatsApp. Since iMessage is not widely used outside of the iPhone ecosystem, it becomes necessary to transfer your WhatsApp chat history to the new iPhone. Here’s how to do it.

There are several methods to transfer your WhatsApp chats to a new iPhone. One convenient but not always reliable method is to use a QR code. Here are the steps:

On your old iPhone:

Go to Settings

Enter Chats

Select “Transfer Chats to iPhone”

Tap on “Start”

On your new iPhone:

Download WhatsApp

Sign in with the same phone number

In most cases, you will not see a QR code on your new iPhone. If you do, you can simply scan it with your old iPhone, connect both devices to a power source, and within a short period of time, all your messages will be transferred to the new device. If you don’t see a QR code, you will have to use other methods.

If the previous method didn’t work, the next best option is to create a backup of your old device on WhatsApp and restore it on the new iPhone. Here are the steps:

On the old device:

Go to Chats

Tap on “Backup”

Create a backup

On the new iPhone:

Sign in with your new device

Select “Restore”

After that, you just have to wait for everything to download. Photos and videos will download in the background, allowing you to use WhatsApp normally once they are downloaded. It is recommended to keep your phone connected to a power source during the process, as it can consume a significant amount of battery.

Another easy method is to use iCloud if you have available storage. Here are the steps:

On the old iPhone:

Go to Settings

Tap on your profile picture

Access iCloud

Select “iCloud Backup”

Choose your iPhone

If WhatsApp doesn’t appear in the iCloud backup options, you can perform another backup and it should appear. Then, on your new iPhone, simply select the option to “Restore from iCloud Backup” during the setup process, and once it’s done, all your chats will be transferred to WhatsApp.

Lastly, if you are switching from an Android device to iOS, Apple has an app specifically for this scenario called “Move to iOS.” Follow these steps:

1. Connect your new iPhone and Android device to the same Wi-Fi network.

2. On your Android device, download and install the “Move to iOS” app from the Google Play Store.

3. Follow the on-screen instructions in the app to transfer your data, including your WhatsApp chats, to the new iPhone.

Transferring your WhatsApp data to a new iPhone is a relatively straightforward process, with multiple methods available. Whether it’s using a QR code, creating a backup, or using iCloud, you can choose the method that works best for you and ensure that your chats are seamlessly transferred to your new device.

