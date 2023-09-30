How to Recover Deleted Voice Messages and Audio Notes in WhatsApp

If you have accidentally deleted a voice message or audio note in WhatsApp and want to recover it, there are simple steps you can follow. Although WhatsApp does not provide a built-in option for recovering deleted audio, there are alternative methods available.

One effective tool for recovering deleted WhatsApp audio messages is Tenorshare UltData WhatsApp Recovery. This tool allows you to recover audio messages and other types of attachments even if you don’t have a WhatsApp backup. It does not require advanced root permissions.

To recover a deleted audio message in WhatsApp using Tenorshare UltData WhatsApp Recovery, follow these steps:

1. Download and install TenorShare UltData WhatsApp Recovery on your computer (PC or Mac).

2. Connect your Android phone to the computer using a USB cable and open TenorShare UltData WhatsApp Recovery.

3. In the tool, select the “Recover Lost Data” option.

4. If you’re using an Android device, enable USB debugging through the developer settings. If you’re using iOS, enter the screen lock PIN.

5. With the phone connected to the computer, choose the “Scan Data” option in the tool and select the audio files you want to recover.

6. Wait for the scanning process to complete. Once finished, you can select the voice notes and audio messages you want to recover and choose a location to save them on your computer.

Tenorshare UltData WhatsApp Recovery is a powerful tool that can recover various types of deleted WhatsApp data on Android and iOS devices. It can recover more than 7 different file types and offers compatibility with both Android and iOS. The tool can be downloaded for free from the Tenorshare website but requires a license for full functionality. The license starts from 45.99 euros per month, and a 20% discount can be obtained using the promotion code TSESSEO20.

There are also other methods to recover deleted WhatsApp audio messages. You can use a file explorer on your mobile phone and navigate to the internal memory/WhatsApp/Media/WhatsApp Audio/ folder for audio files or internal memory/WhatsApp/Media/WhatsApp Voice Notes/ for voice notes. Here, you can find all the available files.

Additionally, WhatsApp allows you to recover an audio message deleted the other person, but this is not always possible. You need to have a backup created after receiving the voice message but before the other person deletes it. If you meet this criteria, you can uninstall and reinstall WhatsApp, then restore the backup that contains the deleted audio message.

