How to Unfollow Channels on WhatsApp: Regain the Classic View

WhatsApp has recently introduced a new feature called Channels, where users can follow and discover various content creators. While some users enjoy this new addition, others prefer to revert to the classic view where statuses are displayed in a vertical column rather than being overshadowed channels. If you find yourself in the latter category, fret not, as we will guide you through the process of removing channels from your WhatsApp interface.

Please note that the following steps are specifically demonstrated on an iPhone, but they can be easily applied on Android devices as well. However, it’s worth mentioning that once you unfollow all the channels, you won’t be able to revert back to the Channels view.

To return to the status view without channels on WhatsApp, follow these steps:

1. Open the WhatsApp application on your device.

2. Once you’re inside the app, navigate to the “New Updates” tab. This is where both the channels you follow and the statuses are displayed.

3. To unfollow each channel, tap on the “Channels” section and enter each individual channel.

4. Once you’re inside a channel, tap the three-dot menu icon located at the top right corner of the screen.

5. From the menu that appears, select the option to “Unfollow.”

Repeat these steps for each channel you wish to unfollow.

Once you have unfollowed all the channels, navigate to the other tabs within WhatsApp and return to the “New Updates” tab. Upon returning, you will once again be greeted with the classic vertical view of statuses. If you don’t immediately see this view, try closing and reopening the WhatsApp application.

It’s important to note that below the list of statuses, you may still see suggestions for new channels to follow. If you choose to follow any of these channels or create a WhatsApp channel of your own, the interface will revert back to the view where channels occupy the majority of the screen.

By following these steps, you can regain the classic status view on WhatsApp, free from the distractions of channels. Enjoy a clutter-free experience and focus solely on the updates and statuses shared your contacts.