The Hidden Trick to Check if Someone Has Deleted You on WhatsApp

WhatsApp’s popularity as an instant messaging application is undeniable, and its continuous evolution and adaptation to new technological trends keep it at the forefront of its field. However, one of the platform’s lesser-known features is the ability to determine if someone has removed you from their contact list.

Although WhatsApp does not provide a direct function to notify you when someone deletes you, there is a simple trick that allows you to find out without resorting to additional applications or complicated methods. To make this technique work, it is important to have the person’s number saved in your contacts or for that person to have your number in their contact list.

How to Check If Someone Has Deleted You on WhatsApp

This trick does not require any extra apps; it simply utilizes the existing features of WhatsApp to determine if someone has removed you.

1. Open the WhatsApp application.

2. On the chat screen, there is a section that allows you to create a broadcast list.

3. To send messages, there must be a minimum of two people in the list, and one of them must be the person you suspect has deleted your number. It is recommended that you know for sure that the other person has you in their contact list.

4. After creating the broadcast list, the application automatically opens a chat, where you can send a message.

5. Once the message is sent, there is a function to view information about that message.

6. In this information section, there are two parts: “Delivered” and “Read.” Next to each of them is the timestamp of when the message was sent and when it was read.

7. If the “Delivered” section appears next to the people you added to the broadcast list, it means you are still in their contacts. However, if either of the two sections is missing, it is likely that you are no longer in their contact list.

Using this trick has a significant advantage: when you send a message through a broadcast list, the person added does not receive a notification. It allows you to discreetly find out if someone has deleted you on WhatsApp.

FAQ:

Q: Is there a direct function in WhatsApp to notify if someone has deleted you?

A: No, WhatsApp does not provide a direct function for this, but you can use the broadcast list trick mentioned above.

Q: Can I use this trick if I don’t have the person’s number saved in my contacts?

A: No, in order for this trick to work, either you need to have the person’s number saved or that person must have your number in their contact list.