How to Create Stickers for WhatsApp

The arrival of stickers to WhatsApp a few years ago completely revolutionized the way we communicate on this instant messaging platform. Before stickers, conversations were based on text and emojis, with the occasional audio or photo. Memes were also shared to add some humor to chats. Stickers brought the meme culture into WhatsApp, allowing users to include them in any chat to express reactions, share funny or popular images, and display their moods.

To save a sticker in your private collection for future use, simply click on it when it is sent to you and select the option to add it to your favorites. To access your stickers, look for the tab next to the emoji tab, where you’ll find a square icon with rounded corners. This is where your stickers are stored. However, some users want to create their own stickers using photos of their friends, family, or pets. Here’s how to do it.

There are various mobile applications available for creating stickers for WhatsApp. One of the most popular ones is Sticker Maker, which can be found on the Play Store. It has a simple and intuitive interface. You can create themed folders, such as one for pictures of your dog and another for family members. The stickers will be organized within these folders when you integrate them into WhatsApp. Each folder can have a maximum of 30 stickers. You can assign a name and author to the folder (which will appear when you share your stickers) and choose an icon for easy recognition.

To create a sticker, choose a photo from your gallery or take one in the moment. Select the portion of the photo you want to use, either through freehand cropping, square, circular, polygonal, or including the entire image. You can also use the “Smart Selection” tool, which identifies the main subject in the image. Once you have selected the desired portion, you can add text above the image in different colors and backgrounds. Save your sticker and then add it to your WhatsApp sticker pack. You can also share entire folders with your contacts.

There are other similar apps, such as Sticker.ly or Stickify, for creating stickers. It’s important to note that you can create stickers directly on WhatsApp Web, the online version of the messaging app, but not on the mobile app. WhatsApp Web offers various options, including adding text and different types of cropping.

Get creative and add a new dimension to your WhatsApp conversations with your own stickers. It’s easy and brings fun to any chat!

Sources:

– Sticker Maker (Play Store)

– Sticker.ly

– Stickify