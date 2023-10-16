Can You Write Messages in Different Colors on WhatsApp?

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used instant messaging applications in the world. Many people wonder if it is possible to write messages with colored letters on WhatsApp. Although this is not a feature offered the app itself, there are alternative options available.

To do this, you need to download third-party apps that require access permission to your WhatsApp. However, it is important to note that this poses a risk in terms of security and the optimal functioning of the system.

WhatsApp allows users to express themselves uniquely through stickers, emojis, and gifs. However, some users want to go even further and search for ways to write messages with colored letters on WhatsApp. To activate this function, you can download apps specifically designed for this purpose, such as BlueWords, which allows you to write with blue letters and other styles. This app works not only for WhatsApp but also for other applications like Instagram and messaging on smartphones.

Another app that allows you to modify the visual style of your texts is Stylish Text. With this app, you can write messages in different styles and then share them on WhatsApp or other platforms.

While WhatsApp does not have a built-in feature for writing messages in colored letters, there are some simple tricks that you can use to modify the font style without the need for additional software or updates. You can use four different tricks: bold, italics, strikethrough, and monospace. Each one has its own symbol or combination of symbols to apply the desired style to the text.

In conclusion, although WhatsApp does not directly offer the option to write messages in different colors, there are alternative apps and tricks that allow you to modify the font style in various ways. However, it is important to be cautious when downloading third-party apps and granting access permissions, as this may compromise security and the proper functioning of your device.

Sources:

– La Nación – Argentina