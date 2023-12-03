How to Recover WhatsApp Backups Without the Backup Copy

One of the biggest concerns for WhatsApp users is the storage of their WhatsApp backups, as with Google’s new policies, account storage has been reduced to a total of 15GB of space, which includes the space for Gmail, Google Photos, and Google files. So, if a user exceeds this limit, they will no longer be able to sync their WhatsApp backup files. Additionally, Google recently announced the massive deletion of Gmail accounts that have been inactive or unopened for more than two years. If you have stored your backups in a disused account, we recommend updating your email or finding another backup email. Today we will share an effective method to recover your WhatsApp messages without having the backup copy, so pay close attention.

How to recover your WhatsApp backup:

According to Canal 26, here is a step-by-step guide to recover your WhatsApp messages without the backup copy:

1. Connect your phone to a computer and open the WhatsApp folder.

2. Look for the “Databases” folder.

3. Copy the “msgstore.db.crypt12” file to your computer.

4. Rename the file to “msgstore-year-month-day.1.db.crypt12”, where “year-month-day” is the date of the messages you want to recover.

5. Reinstall WhatsApp on your phone.

6. When installing WhatsApp, select the “Restore” option.

7. You will be asked to confirm the restoration of the messages.

8. Once you confirm the restoration, the messages from the selected date will be restored on your phone.

Explanation of the steps:

The “msgstore.db.crypt12” file contains all WhatsApp messages and data. By renaming the file to “msgstore-year-month-day.1.db.crypt12”, you instruct WhatsApp to restore messages from that date. If there is another file with the same name in the folder, you must delete it before renaming the original file. When reinstalling WhatsApp, you will be prompted to restore the backup data. If you don’t have a backup, select the “Restore” option. Upon confirming the restoration, a list of the messages to be restored will be displayed.

Important information:

This procedure will only work if you have access to the WhatsApp folder on your phone. If you don’t have access to the WhatsApp folder, you can try using a data recovery tool to recover the messages. Please exercise caution when renaming the file. Mistakes could result in the loss of your messages.

FAQ:

Q: What is a backup?

A: A WhatsApp backup is a copy of all your messages, photos, videos, and other WhatsApp data. It can be stored on your phone, an SD card, or in the cloud. A backup is important because it allows you to restore all your data if you lose your phone, format it, or install a new version of WhatsApp. You can also use a backup to transfer your data to a new phone.

We hope this information is very useful to you and can help you out in a pinch. Share science, share knowledge.