How to Schedule WhatsApp Messages

WhatsApp has evolved from being a messaging platform to a tool for closing deals and securing new projects in both our personal and professional lives. As a result, there may be times when you need to send a WhatsApp message but realize it’s not the right moment, either because it’s too early, too late, or the other person is unavailable. For these situations, the solution is scheduled messages.

A scheduled message is a message that you prepare to be sent at a specific time, rather than sending it immediately. While WhatsApp does not have a native feature for scheduling messages, there are external apps that can help you accomplish this.

One of these apps is Schedule, available for both Android and iPhone. After downloading the app and granting the necessary permissions, you can open it and select the ‘WhatsApp’ option. From there, you can choose the contact you want to send the message to, compose the message, select the date and time you want it to be sent, and confirm your preferences. It’s a simple way to schedule messages.

While it’s surprising that WhatsApp does not have this feature built-in, it’s still possible to schedule messages using third-party apps. In the future, there may be a native scheduling feature within WhatsApp, eliminating the need for additional downloads.

In summary, despite the lack of a native scheduling feature, you can still schedule WhatsApp messages using external apps like Schedule. By taking advantage of this functionality, you can ensure that your messages are sent at the most appropriate times, whether for personal or professional purposes.

