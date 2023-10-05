How to Schedule WhatsApp Messages on iPhone

WhatsApp is the most popular messaging service in Spanish-speaking countries and many others. However, it lacks some basic features that many users could benefit from in their daily use. One of these features is the ability to schedule messages on WhatsApp, a function that is not available within the app but can be achieved through alternative methods.

If you use an iPhone, there is a very simple way to schedule WhatsApp messages. For this, we will use the Shortcuts app that comes pre-installed on the device, which offers countless possibilities. Although it may seem complicated, it is actually straightforward to use the Shortcuts app when you know what you’re looking for. In this case, scheduling WhatsApp messages. Once you have everything set up, you can plan everything you need to send throughout the day, even if you’ll be busy later.

To schedule WhatsApp messages from your iPhone:

1. Open the Shortcuts app on your iPhone.

2. Tap the “+” button at the top right of the screen.

3. You will now see a new menu where you can create different shortcuts. Just tap on “Add Action.”

4. In the top search bar, type “Text” and select it from the list.

5. Now, write the text you want to send to your contact.

6. Tap the bottom bar again and type “WhatsApp.” Select “Send Message To” and choose your preferred contact.

7. Tap “Ok” at the top right.

To finish scheduling your WhatsApp messages:

1. Tap on the Automation tab at the bottom bar.

2. Select “New Automation” and then “Time of Day.”

3. Choose the time you want the scheduled WhatsApp message to be sent.

4. Tap “Next” and in the new menu, look for the shortcut you just created. In this case, it is called “Send Message.”

5. You will see the generated automation. Tap on it and select “Run Immediately.” You can disable the “Notify When Run” option.

Once you have completed these steps, the automation to schedule WhatsApp messages will be ready. The countdown will start to send the message to your recipient. It’s worth noting that you won’t need to repeat this process every time. From now on, you just need to edit the Text, Contact, and time fields. The rest will be done automatically.

