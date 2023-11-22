How to Protect Your Privacy on WhatsApp

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Meta (formerly Facebook), is undoubtedly one of the most widely used platforms worldwide. It enables users from all corners of the globe to share text, video, and audio messages within seconds, as well as all types of documents and files. One of the reasons behind WhatsApp’s popularity, besides its utility and functionality, is its constant updates that respond to user demands and continuously improve the app.

In line with user requests, WhatsApp introduced a new feature to hide chats. This option allows users to archive and hide conversations with specific contacts, ensuring increased privacy and control. Rather than accessing the chats directly, these conversations are secluded and can only be accessed through fingerprint or facial recognition authentication.

To hide chats, you don’t need to navigate into the specific conversation itself. Instead, you can utilize this function directly from the main screen long-pressing on the profile image of the contact or group you wish to archive and hide. After selecting the profile image, click on the three-dot icon located in the top-right corner of the screen. This will expand a menu where you should choose the option “Lock chat.”

Once this is done, the chat will disappear from your list of conversations. To access it again, you will need to go to the “Locked chats” folder, which will be prominently positioned at the top of your conversations list. However, it is important to note that this feature may soon be replaced, as WhatsApp is currently developing a new method to definitively hide chats that can only be accessed with a PIN.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Can I permanently hide my chats on WhatsApp?

Currently, WhatsApp offers the option to hide chats locking them with fingerprint or facial recognition authentication. However, the company is actively working on implementing a PIN-based system to provide an even more secure and permanent method of hiding chats.

Will my hidden chats be visible in the “Locked chats” folder?

Yes, the “Locked chats” folder is designed to store all the hidden chats in one place. You can access this folder to see and manage your hidden conversations.

Can I hide both individual chats and group chats on WhatsApp?

Absolutely! You can hide both individual and group chats on WhatsApp using the same method mentioned above. Simply long-press on the profile image of the contact or group, then select “Lock chat” from the menu that appears.

