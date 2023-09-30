WhatsApp’s New Feature Helps Clear Up Memory Space

A new feature is being introduced in the beta version of WhatsApp that allows users to automatically delete downloaded media from Channels. Channels are unlimited groups where content transmission is unidirectional. The app is often criticized for taking up too much memory on smartphones due to the large amount of media, such as videos, photos, and audio, that are shared through messages.

With the introduction of Channels, WhatsApp expects this situation to worsen. To address this issue, the new feature will enable users to set specific periods for removing downloaded files from Channels.

While the exact release date for this feature is yet to be confirmed, it will come as a relief to many users who regularly deal with storage space issues on their smartphones. By automatically deleting downloaded media from Channels, users will be able to free up memory without having to manually go through each file and delete them one one.

This new feature aligns with WhatsApp’s continuous efforts to enhance user experience and optimize app performance. By allowing users to easily manage their media files, WhatsApp aims to provide a smoother and more efficient messaging experience.

