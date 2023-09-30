Creating a Strong Personal Brand on LinkedIn

LinkedIn has become a crucial tool for finding employment, but the key is to create a strong personal brand. María Suquilanda, an expert in the platform and founder of MS Prospección Inteligente, highlighted the importance of maintaining a well-constructed profile on LinkedIn and how it can help us excel in the job market.

Suquilanda emphasized that LinkedIn is not just a digital version of a resume. It goes beyond simply listing your work experience and qualifications. LinkedIn focuses on personal branding and allows you to position yourself as an expert in your chosen field. If you want to be seen as a marketing or social media expert, for example, you can curate your profile to showcase relevant achievements and knowledge. Suquilanda advises against copying and pasting your resume onto your LinkedIn profile.

On LinkedIn, it is important to share achievements rather than just functions. While a traditional resume may focus on job responsibilities, LinkedIn gives you the freedom to highlight your accomplishments and share your expertise. You have the flexibility to choose which projects and experiences best represent your desired professional image.

LinkedIn is not only for job seekers; it is also a platform for entrepreneurs and businesses. Suquilanda points out that in Peru alone, there are 7 million LinkedIn users, and business owners are particularly active on the platform. LinkedIn allows you to showcase your skills and attract the attention of companies you desire to work for. Additionally, companies actively scout LinkedIn to identify disruptive and creative talents.

To effectively utilize LinkedIn, Suquilanda emphasizes the importance of creating a profile with accurate and compelling information. A professional photo is crucial, as your profile serves as a point of contact and potential employers or clients form their first impression within seconds. Suquilanda advises that if you don’t showcase what you do, opportunities will be missed.

In conclusion, LinkedIn is a powerful platform for building a personal brand and connecting with potential employers, clients, and collaborators. By strategically curating your profile and highlighting your achievements, you can position yourself as an industry expert and open doors to new opportunities.

Sources:

– “La importancia de LinkedIn en el mundo laboral” – Familia Punto Com

– María Suquilanda – Founder of MS Prospección Inteligente