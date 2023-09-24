How to Improve the Security of Your WhatsApp Messages

WhatsApp is a widely-used messaging app that allows users to communicate easily and quickly through text messages, voice notes, photos, videos, documents, and now even video messages. However, many users may not be aware of all the app’s features, especially when it comes to enhancing security.

With the wide range of messaging options and the ability to join groups and communities within the app, sharing all types of information has become incredibly accessible and quick. It’s no surprise that WhatsApp has millions of users worldwide who rely on it as one of their main communication channels. But have you ever wondered what privacy options the app offers for your messages? Let’s dive into it.

According to the official WhatsApp website, thanks to the end-to-end encryption feature, any message you send or receive will only be visible to you and the person you’re chatting with. This means that not even WhatsApp itself can access your messages, calls, or shared content.

If you want to add an extra layer of security, WhatsApp has implemented additional privacy features. For instance, you can now lock specific chats with your fingerprint or Face ID. Just go to the chat you want to lock, tap on the contact’s name, and select the “Lock Chats” option. You can then activate either “Lock this Chat with Fingerprint” or “Lock this Chat with Face ID.” Once enabled, your chats will be protected. However, keep in mind that this feature only applies to the device where you activated it, and not to other devices, such as WhatsApp Web.

Another useful feature is the option to use temporary messages. This allows you to set a duration (24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days) for new messages in a chat to automatically disappear. If you’re concerned about losing important messages, don’t worry – this setting only affects new messages and won’t delete any previous ones. To activate this feature, simply open WhatsApp, go to the chat where you want to use it, click on the contact’s name, and select “Temporary Messages.” Choose the desired duration, and you’re all set. Additionally, you can start new chats with a predefined message duration.

WhatsApp doesn’t stop at these features when it comes to privacy and security. Other options include muting calls from unknown numbers, encrypted backups, hiding your last seen status or online status from certain individuals, reporting messages, and protecting the app itself with your fingerprint or Face ID.

By utilizing these security options, you can ensure that your messages are protected and have peace of mind while using the app.

