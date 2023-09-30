How to Use WhatsApp Safely with Android Auto While Driving

WhatsApp is a popular messaging app that many people use on a daily basis. But using it while driving can be dangerous and even illegal. In this guide, we will show you how to use WhatsApp safely with Android Auto, a system that integrates your smartphone with your car’s multimedia system to provide a safer way to interact with your contacts.

When using WhatsApp with Android Auto, it is important to note that you cannot explore your active conversations from the car’s screen. You can only view and listen to messages that you receive while driving. To read a message, simply tap on the notification to hear it read aloud the Google Assistant. However, keep in mind that there is no way to preview the message content before tapping on the notification, so if you value your privacy, it’s best to wait until you have finished driving to check your messages.

To avoid distractions and potential fines, it is recommended to minimize touching the screen while using Android Auto. Instead, you can ask the Google Assistant to read your messages saying “Read my messages.” If you want to reply to a message, you can either use the Google Assistant saying “Reply to the message” or tap on the reply button that appears on the screen. Sending a new message is also possible, but it requires using voice commands or the Google Assistant to dictate and send the message.

It is important to prioritize safety and legality when using WhatsApp with Android Auto. Any manual interaction with your phone or car’s screen to write messages or select contacts can result in fines and jeopardize your safety and the safety of others on the road. The best way to use WhatsApp with Android Auto is to rely on the Google Assistant to dictate and listen to messages. Remember to use it responsibly and pull over to a safe area if you need to compose an important message.

To avoid unnecessary distractions, you can also mute WhatsApp notifications in Android Auto tapping the “Mute” button when a message arrives or adjusting the notification settings in the app. Keep in mind that the changes you make to notifications in Android Auto will not affect the notification settings on your phone, allowing you to maintain a safer driving environment.

