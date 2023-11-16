DocuSign Introduces New WhatsApp Delivery Feature for Faster Contract Signing

DocuSign has unveiled a groundbreaking update for its users, allowing them to send contract and agreement links through WhatsApp. The new feature, called WhatsApp Delivery, seamlessly integrates electronic signatures into the instant messaging chat, making the process of closing deals faster and more efficient.

Prior to this update, users were already utilizing SMS for electronic signatures. However, recognizing the need for a multi-channel approach, DocuSign expanded its capabilities to include WhatsApp and other platforms for improved document delivery.

According to DocuSign, during the beta testing phase, more than half of the agreements sent through WhatsApp were signed within 15 minutes or less. In fact, documents were signed up to 7 times faster compared to traditional email communication.

“Joining the reliability and security of WhatsApp with the simplicity of DocuSign’s electronic signatures is an exciting extension of our vision,” stated Nikila Srinivasan, the Vice President of Business Messaging at Meta. “We meet people where they are, on their phones and in their chats, and help them close the most important deals.”

In addition to speed and convenience, WhatsApp Delivery offers several benefits to users:

Expanded Reach: By integrating signature functionality into WhatsApp, the feature ensures that over 2 billion users in more than 150 countries can connect with almost any signer using this popular messaging application. Convenience: Offering another mobile-friendly method for processing agreements provides users with more options and flexibility. The inclusion of native alerts within WhatsApp makes the signing process more convenient than ever. Enhanced Speed: Sharing agreements through alternative channels can drastically accelerate transaction speed, enabling signers to quickly open and sign documents electronically, no matter where they are. In fact, agreements delivered through WhatsApp are processed nearly twice as fast as those sent via SMS.

WhatsApp Delivery will be available for purchase at a price of $0.40 per unit, providing an affordable and efficient solution for businesses and individuals alike.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I use WhatsApp Delivery to send contracts and agreements to anyone in the world?

Yes, WhatsApp Delivery allows you to connect with almost any signer, ensuring global accessibility.

2. Is WhatsApp Delivery more convenient than traditional email communication?

Absolutely. The integration of native alerts within WhatsApp makes the signing process even more convenient, especially for users who heavily rely on mobile devices.

3. How fast are agreements processed using WhatsApp Delivery?

Agreements delivered through WhatsApp are processed almost twice as fast as those sent via SMS.

4. Is WhatsApp Delivery an affordable solution?

Yes, WhatsApp Delivery is available at a price of $0.40 per unit, offering a cost-effective option for all types of businesses and individuals.