How to Back Up Your WhatsApp Chats with Google: A Step-by-Step Guide

In a recent update, WhatsApp has informed its users that chat backups on Google Drive will no longer be unlimited. Starting from December, your backups will count towards your storage limit.

While this might seem like an inconvenience, backing up your chats to the cloud can be incredibly useful. In this article, we will guide you on how to create a backup of your WhatsApp conversations using your Google account.

Prerequisites for WhatsApp Backups

WhatsApp offers the ability to backup your chats and store them in the cloud, whether you’re using an Android or iOS device. To get started, you will need the following:

An active Google account linked to your device

The Google Play Services app installed on your device

Sufficient free space on your phone to create the backup

Adequate free space in your Google account

A strong and stable internet connection

How to Backup WhatsApp Chats to the Cloud with Google

Most users meet these requirements without any issues. However, if you don’t have enough storage space available, you may need to free up some space. To create a backup, follow these steps:

Go to the WhatsApp settings and tap on the “Chats” option. Scroll down to the “Chat backup” section. If you haven’t made any backups before, you will need to add your Google account. If it’s your first time, you will also need to grant the necessary permissions for WhatsApp to link with your Google account. As you can see in the options, you can choose to save backups daily, weekly, monthly, or manually tapping the “Back Up” button. You can also enable backups using mobile data, include videos from your conversations, and even activate end-to-end encrypted backups for enhanced security and privacy. Finally, tap on the “Back Up” button. The backup process will begin, and after a few seconds, you will see that it’s complete. It’s important to note that the size of your chat backup will depend on the amount of information you have in your chats. It will occupy a certain amount of space in your Google Drive.

And there you have it! Creating a backup of your conversations on WhatsApp with Google Drive is as simple as that. Just remember that starting from December, backups will take up space in your Google account. If you need any further assistance, feel free to check out our articles on Xataka Basics Mexico, where you can learn how to remove WhatsApp channels and revert to the classic vertical status view.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why are WhatsApp chat backups no longer unlimited?

WhatsApp has made changes to its backup policy, and starting from December, chat backups on Google Drive will count towards the user’s storage limit. This change ensures fair usage of storage resources and encourages users to manage their backups more efficiently.

2. Do I need a Google account to back up my WhatsApp chats?

Yes, to create a backup of your WhatsApp chats using Google Drive, you need an active Google account linked to your device. It allows seamless integration and secure storage of your backups in the cloud.

3. Can I choose the frequency of my WhatsApp backups?

Absolutely! WhatsApp provides options for daily, weekly, monthly, or manual backups. You can customize the backup frequency according to your preferences and storage requirements. Simply navigate to the “Chat backup” section in WhatsApp settings to make your selection.

4. How much space will my WhatsApp chat backup occupy in Google Drive?

The size of your WhatsApp chat backup in Google Drive depends on the amount of information you have in your chats. The more media files (such as photos, videos, and voice messages) and text messages you have, the larger the backup size will be.