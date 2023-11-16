Discover How to Manage Saved Items on LinkedIn

Do you often find yourself saving posts on LinkedIn for later? If so, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will guide you through the process of saving and accessing your saved items on this professional networking site.

Saving posts on LinkedIn can be a useful feature, especially when you come across an interesting article or post that you don’t have time to read at the moment. Unlike other social media platforms, such as Instagram, the number of saves is not a metric to strive for on LinkedIn, but it can certainly help you keep track of valuable content.

So, how do you save a post on LinkedIn? It’s simple:

1. Find a post you want to save while browsing on LinkedIn.

2. Click on the three dots in the top-right corner of the post.

3. Select the “Save” option, which is the first choice on the menu.

And there you have it! The post is now saved for later.

But where can you find your saved items on LinkedIn? Follow these steps:

1. Open your LinkedIn page and navigate to your profile.

2. Scroll down to the “Resources” section.

3. Click on “See all resources” and then select “Bookmarks.”

Under “Bookmarks,” you’ll find a list of your saved items, including job postings, your own saved posts, and other interesting publications.

Now that you have mastered saving and accessing your saved items on LinkedIn, you may wonder how to delete them. There are two ways to do this:

1. From the specific post, click on the three dots and select the option to remove it from your saved items.

2. Within your saved items, click on the same three-dot menu and choose the option to delete the item.

Don’t wait any longer! Start managing your saved items on LinkedIn, ensuring you have a personalized collection of valuable content at your fingertips.

FAQ

1. Can I save posts from my LinkedIn feed?

Yes, you can save posts directly from your LinkedIn feed following the steps mentioned in the article.

2. How do I access my saved items on LinkedIn from the mobile app?

To access your saved items on the LinkedIn mobile app, go to your profile page and tap on the “Saved” tab located below your profile banner.

3. Is there a limit to the number of items I can save on LinkedIn?

LinkedIn does not impose a specific limit on the number of items you can save. However, it’s always a good idea to periodically review and remove any unnecessary or outdated items.

4. Can I share my saved items with others on LinkedIn?

Currently, LinkedIn does not provide a direct feature to share saved items with others. However, you can share individual posts clicking on the “Share” button located below each post.