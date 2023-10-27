Discover the Trick to Keep WhatsApp Temporary Messages from Disappearing

WhatsApp, owned Meta, offers a fascinating feature that allows users to send temporary messages. These messages can be set to disappear after a designated time frame, such as 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days. However, there is a way to save these messages and prevent them from vanishing.

Unlike the app’s ephemeral images, WhatsApp warns users that temporary messages have some limitations. For instance, recipients can take screenshots of the disappearing messages within the selected time period. They can also copy the text or forward it to others. Furthermore, WhatsApp informs users that if someone in the conversation marks a message as saved, it will not disappear even if the sender has disabled the option in the chat settings.

Any participant in the chat can save messages or undo this action. Group administrators have the ability to establish limits in this regard as well.

Now, you must be wondering how to save temporary messages in WhatsApp to prevent them from disappearing.

Avoid Message Disappearance on WhatsApp with This Trick

If the temporary message option is activated in WhatsApp, follow these steps to save them. Keep in mind that any chat participant can save a message, but ultimately, it is the sender who has the final decision. If the sender chooses to no longer save the message, it will disappear, and other users cannot do anything about it.

1. Locate the WhatsApp message you wish to save to prevent it from disappearing.

2. Long press on the message and then click on the ‘Save’ button that appears in the action menu.

3. The message will be saved in the chat and will display a distinct label.

4. To undo the saved message, click on it again and select the ‘Stop Saving’ option.

However, it is important to note that temporary messages can still be forwarded, copied, or captured through screenshots without notifying the sender or recipient.

FAQ

Q: Can I save temporary messages on WhatsApp?

A: Yes, you can save temporary messages on WhatsApp following a simple trick.

Q: Can other participants in the chat save my temporary messages?

A: Yes, any participant in the chat can save a temporary message.

Q: Can I undo the action of saving a message?

A: Yes, you can undo the saved message selecting the ‘Stop Saving’ option.

Q: Are there any limitations to saving temporary messages?

A: WhatsApp allows saving temporary messages, but they can still be forwarded, copied, or captured via screenshots.