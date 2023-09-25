How to Switch to Claro: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you are looking to switch your phone number from another service provider to Claro, you can easily do so online through the official Claro website or via WhatsApp. You can also request the switch through SMS or at a physical store. However, it’s important to note that in order to switch to Claro, you must be the owner of the old number and the number should not have any pending issues with the previous service provider.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to switch from Vivo or TIM to Claro online:

Switching to Claro via the Claro Website

Step 1: Access the official Claro website (claro.com.br) and click on “Móvel” (Mobile), then select “Portabilidade” (Portability).

Step 2: Choose one of the plans offered Claro, such as “Controle” (Control), “Pós” (Postpaid), “Flex,” or “Prezão.”

Step 3: Upon selecting the desired plan, you will be redirected to the purchase page. Here, you can check the information of the chosen plan and enter your personal details. Fill in the highlighted field with your current phone number, email, and CPF (Brazilian tax ID).

Step 4: Indicate whether or not you want to receive updates on your order and other communications via WhatsApp. If you don’t want to, uncheck the box and click on “Eu quero!” (I want!)

Step 5: Provide your full name, date of birth, mother’s full name, and ZIP code. Click on “Continuar” (Continue) to proceed.

Step 6: Choose how you want to pay for the plan, either automatic debit or bank slip.

Step 7: Select how you want to receive your invoice, either via WhatsApp, email, or regular mail, and choose a payment due date that suits you. Check the box to agree to the terms and conditions, then click on “Continuar” to proceed. You will receive a message confirming that your order is being analyzed and explaining how to track the process.

Switching to Claro via WhatsApp

Step 1: Send a message to the number +55 11 99303-1052. Then, select “Móvel” (Mobile) when prompted the chatbot.

Step 2: Choose the type of plan you want to subscribe to. You will receive a list of plan options based on the chosen type (control or postpaid). Enter the corresponding number for the plan that suits you best and confirm your choice.

Step 3: Enter your CPF number (Brazilian tax ID) and tap “Sim” (Yes) to confirm.

Step 4: Enter the email address you will use to track your order and press “Sim” to confirm.

Step 5: Enter your mother’s full name and your date of birth in the format DD/MM/YY. Press “Confirmar” (Confirm) to proceed.

By following these steps, you can easily switch to Claro and enjoy their services with your existing number from Vivo or TIM. Remember to ensure that your number is not in arrears with your previous service provider.

