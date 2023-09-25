How to Convert WhatsApp Voice Messages into Text with Chatbots

If you prefer reading text instead of listening to voice messages on WhatsApp, there are chatbots available within the app that can help you convert audio messages into written content. Two popular chatbots for this purpose are ViraTexto and LuzIA. Both are free and can be activated sending a message to their respective numbers.

To use ViraTexto, add the number (31) 97228-0540 as a contact on WhatsApp. Start a conversation, read the terms of use, and agree to them. Then, choose the ViraTexto contact and forward the audio recording. Wait a few seconds for the assistant to transcribe the message. ViraTexto can transcribe audio messages in Portuguese that are up to 4 minutes long.

If you prefer using LuzIA, add the number (11) 97255-3036 as a contact. In another conversation, long press on an audio message and click on the forward arrow. Choose the LuzIA contact to forward the recording. Wait a few seconds for the assistant to transcribe the message. LuzIA uses the Whisper artificial intelligence model from OpenAI (the creator of ChatGPT) and can transcribe audio messages of up to 10 minutes.

These chatbots provide a convenient way to convert voice messages into text without the need to download additional apps. By using them, you can save time and easily read and respond to WhatsApp messages in written format.

Sources:

– ViraTexto (number: (31) 97228-0540)

– LuzIA (number: (11) 97255-3036)