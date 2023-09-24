How to Avoid Being Added to WhatsApp Groups

Getting added to unwanted WhatsApp groups can be extremely annoying. Thankfully, there is a solution to prevent others from adding you to groups without your consent. While there is no direct option to block all groups, you can choose to restrict certain contacts from adding you to groups. This feature is available on Android, iPhone, and desktop.

To prevent being added to WhatsApp groups, you can select who has the ability to add you. This means you can personally choose who can add you to a group. You have the option to allow only your contacts, all contacts except for certain exceptions, or nobody. To choose the latter option, which means nobody can directly add you to a group, you would select the option “My contacts, except…” and choose all your contacts.

You don’t have to manually select each contact; there is an option to select all contacts with just one tap. The location of this option may vary depending on the version, but it is usually represented a checkmark icon and is typically located in the top-right corner of the screen.

This function is available on both the mobile versions (Android and iPhone) and the desktop version. However, on desktop, it can only be accessed via WhatsApp Web, not the desktop program. The following are the steps to activate this feature on each version.

Android:

Open the WhatsApp application Tap on the three dots in the top-right corner Select “Settings” Tap on “Privacy” Click on “Groups” Choose between “Everyone,” “My contacts,” or “My contacts, except…” Confirm the change tapping on the checkmark in the bottom-right corner

iPhone:

Open the WhatsApp application Select “Settings” Tap on “WhatsApp Settings” Click on “Privacy” Select “Groups” Choose between “Everyone,” “My contacts,” or “My contacts, except…”

Desktop:

Open WhatsApp Web Click on the three dots at the top of the screen Select “Settings” Click on “Privacy” Select “Groups” Choose between “Everyone,” “My contacts,” or “My contacts, except…”

By following these steps, you can prevent yourself from being directly added to unwanted WhatsApp groups. However, it’s important to note that you may still receive invitations to join groups. If someone who doesn’t have permission to add you attempts to do so, they will receive a message indicating that they cannot add you directly. They will be given the option to send you an invitation privately, which you can choose to accept or reject. The good news is that these invitations can only be sent once every three days, so you won’t be bombarded with constant requests. Unfortunately, there is no way to block all invitations, except blocking the contact on WhatsApp itself.

