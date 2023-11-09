How to Protect Your Privacy on WhatsApp Calls

In today’s digital age, staying connected and communicating with others has become a constant reality, thanks to technology and mobile devices. One of the features that make it easy to know the whereabouts of others is real-time location tracking in various applications like WhatsApp. However, it’s important to be cautious with these tools, as they can also be used for unwanted tracking purposes. In this article, we will guide you on how to prevent someone from tracking your location on WhatsApp calls.

Location tracking features are great tools for keeping track of the whereabouts of our loved ones and ensuring their safety. However, the usefulness of location tracking diminishes when someone you don’t know or don’t want to share this information with can pinpoint your location through calls and history.

While many people keep their location services disabled and use other security features, it doesn’t hurt to have an extra layer of protection. WhatsApp has recently implemented a new feature to address this concern. Instead of directly connecting the calls, all your WhatsApp calls will now be routed through the application’s servers, preventing the person you are calling from seeing your IP address.

This new functionality provides an added sense of security and makes it challenging for others to deduce your location. However, activating this option may slightly reduce the call quality, as WhatsApp warns.

To protect your privacy on WhatsApp calls, follow these simple steps:

1. Open WhatsApp on your mobile device and tap the three-dot menu located in the top-right corner of the application’s home screen.

2. Select “Settings” and then choose “Privacy.”

3. Scroll down and select “Advanced.”

4. In this section, you will find the option “Protect IP address during calls.” You can enable or disable it as you prefer.

It’s worth noting that in order to have this option on WhatsApp, the application must be fully updated on your device.

While WhatsApp already has several default security options in place to protect user information, here are a few additional tips to keep in mind:

– Never share your registration code or two-step verification PIN with others.

– Enabling two-step verification can provide an extra layer of security.

– Regularly check your linked devices to ensure there are no unrecognized login attempts.

– Set passwords for the application and your device if necessary.

By implementing these tips, you can enhance the security of your information and ensure that your messages remain private and away from prying eyes.

