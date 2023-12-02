WhatsApp Introduces IP Hiding Feature for Enhanced Privacy and Security

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, has launched a new feature that allows users to hide their IP addresses during voice and video calls. This function is primarily focused on protecting the users’ privacy concealing information that could potentially expose their location during calls.

The ability to hide IP addresses can be particularly useful for individuals who use WhatsApp for work purposes and frequently communicate with unfamiliar contacts. However, it is important to note that concealing the IP address may result in a slight reduction in the audio and video quality of the calls made through the app.

To enable this feature on WhatsApp, users can follow a simple process.

For iPhone users:

1. Open WhatsApp and navigate to the Settings menu.

2. Select “Privacy.”

3. Choose the option “Advanced Settings” at the bottom of the list.

4. Activate the toggle switch for “Protect IP address during calls.”

For Android users:

1. Open WhatsApp and tap the menu icon (three dots) located in the upper-right corner of the screen.

2. Select “Settings.”

3. Choose “Privacy.”

4. Select “Advanced Settings” at the bottom of the list.

5. Activate the toggle switch for “Protect IP address during calls.”

Although WhatsApp warns users about the potential decrease in call quality, it also emphasizes that the IP hiding feature does not completely eliminate the possibility of IP tracking. To ensure utmost security, it is recommended to use a VPN (Virtual Private Network) in addition to this feature.

Why does WhatsApp reveal my IP address?

WhatsApp operates on a peer-to-peer connection system, where users’ devices are directly connected to each other through a server that provides the fastest connection. As a result, the IP addresses of all participants in a call are inevitably exposed to one another.

However, WhatsApp also allows for random server selection for call connections. This is why the ability to hide IP addresses is accompanied potential reductions in call quality and longer connection times.

FAQ:

Q: Can hiding my IP address on WhatsApp completely eliminate IP tracking?

A: No, while the IP hiding feature makes it difficult to track your IP address, it does not completely eliminate the possibility. Using a VPN alongside this feature offers better security.

Q: Can I enable IP hiding on both voice and video calls?

A: Yes, the IP hiding feature applies to both voice and video calls made through WhatsApp.