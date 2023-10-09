How to Send Self-Destructing Images and Videos on WhatsApp

WhatsApp, the popular messaging application, is used millions of people because it allows them to send not only text messages but also multimedia content, locations, contacts, and other types of files. However, did you know that you can send photos and videos on WhatsApp that self-destruct?

Nowadays, the security of our information is a fundamental matter. That’s why WhatsApp included the self-destruct feature for those times when a user wants certain messages to leave no permanent trace, either because they are of an intimate nature or contain sensitive information, such as banking data.

It is essential to take the importance of these messages seriously and consider setting up the self-destruct feature on your WhatsApp account to ensure that messages have a limited lifespan in the conversation.

How to Send Self-Destructing Images on WhatsApp on Android:

To send photos or videos that self-destruct on WhatsApp on an Android phone, you just need to follow these steps:

Open a chat, whether it’s an individual or group chat, on WhatsApp. Then, select the attach icon located in the conversation and choose one of the following options:

Use the camera to take a photo or record a video at that moment.

Access your gallery to select a photo or video that you already have stored on your phone. Remember that videos recorded from WhatsApp can have a maximum size of 16 MB.

Once you have chosen or captured the multimedia file, press the “1” icon.

Finally, tap the send button.

Once the recipient has viewed the photo or video you sent, you will receive a confirmation that the message has been opened.

How to Send Self-Destructing Images on WhatsApp on iOS:

To send photos or videos that self-destruct on WhatsApp on an iPhone, simply follow these steps:

Open a chat, whether it’s an individual or group chat, on WhatsApp. Tap the camera icon if you want to capture a photo or record a video at that moment. You also have the option to select a multimedia file from your albums. Another alternative is to tap the attach icon and then select one of the following options:

Camera, to take a photo or record a video directly with the WhatsApp camera.

Photos and Videos, to choose a photo or video that you already have stored in the Photos app or in your iPhone albums.

Once you have selected or captured the multimedia file, tap the icon that shows the number “1” in the top right corner of the screen.

Finally, press the send icon.

Once the recipient has viewed the photo or video you sent, you will receive a confirmation that the message has been opened.

Remember that to send multimedia files, you need to grant permissions to WhatsApp to access the Photos app on your iPhone and the camera. You can do this in the “Privacy” section within the settings of your device, going to “Settings”.

How to View a Self-Destructing Image on WhatsApp:

If you want to view a multimedia file that has been sent for one-time viewing, simply follow these steps:

Tap the message that contains the “1” icon. Next, you will be able to view the photo or video in question. To exit the media file viewer, swipe backwards or select the “back” icon.

In the chat, you will notice a confirmation that the file has been opened. It is important to mention that once you exit the viewer, you will not be able to view the file again, and it will not be saved in your camera album.

